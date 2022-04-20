Two pound pups at local pounds need loving homes

A dog at the Farmington Pound and a dog at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Male mixed breed dog is a big handsome boy that was picked up as a stray.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Animal Control Officer – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male mixed breed do is described by the animal control officer as “super friendly and well-behaved.”

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

