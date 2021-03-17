 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two pound pups, two cats seek loving homes
0 comments

Two pound pups, two cats seek loving homes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two dogs and two cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Male Husky is around a year old. The animal control officer reports that he is a friendly and active boy.

• Female Lab was picked up by the animal control officer on Hillside Rd. She is friendly.

• Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. The animal is wild and may need a barn home. The cat will be available for adoption Tuesday.

• Male cat is 1-2 years old and friendly. He will be available for adoption Wednesday.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
A test in time
News

A test in time

  • Updated

A local third grade special education teacher in the North County School District who underwent her first colonoscopy at the urging of a medic…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is another household tool from yesteryear. It would come in quite handy if somebody had one on hand when the need aro…

+6
Back from the brink of death
News

Back from the brink of death

  • Updated

A Farmington man who came to the very brink of losing his life from a severe case of COVID-19 is not only making a miraculous physical recover…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News