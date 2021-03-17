Two pound pups, two cats seek loving homes

Two dogs and two cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

• Male Husky is around a year old. The animal control officer reports that he is a friendly and active boy.

• Female Lab was picked up by the animal control officer on Hillside Rd. She is friendly.

• Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. The animal is wild and may need a barn home. The cat will be available for adoption Tuesday.

• Male cat is 1-2 years old and friendly. He will be available for adoption Wednesday.

For more information or to meet one of the animals listed, contact Animal Control Officer Boyd at 573-631-9521. The pound, located at 1650 Vargo Road, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Farmington Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

