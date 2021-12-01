Two Preferred Hospice staff members receive promotions

Preferred Hospice has announced that Shayla Smith, RN, BSN has been promoted to administrator in the Farmington office, effective July 1.

According to Director of Operations Sean Copeland, Smith has grown with Preferred Hospice over the past six years, having been initially hired as the admissions nurse, served as assistant director of clinical services, and director of clinical services prior to her most recent promotion.

“Shayla has proven herself to be a very dedicated employee and has shown herself to be worthy of this promotion," Copeland said. "She works hard and has learned a lot about hospice in her years with our company. She is able to support her team and stand beside them in the field caring for the area’s most vulnerable patients.”

Smith grew up in Iron County and graduated from South Iron High School, after which she attended Mineral Area College where she graduated from the nursing program. Smith then earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from Central Methodist University.

Smith has been a nurse for nine years, with the last six spent working at Preferred Hospice. She is married to Brandon Smith and together they have two children. They live in Doe Run and are members of the Christian Life Church.

“Preferred Hospice has been my home for the past six years," Smith said. "The friendships I have built here with not only staff, but also patient’s families, are irreplaceable. Hospice can be a rollercoaster of emotions but I am so very lucky to have found my passion so early in my nursing career. Our team here is absolutely amazing and I am proud to work alongside them.”

Smith’s promotion left an open seat for director of clinical services. After interviews and much consideration, Preferred Hospice promoted Brooke Matthews, RN, from a field nurse to the DCS role in Farmington.

Matthews is a graduate of Farmington High School and the nursing program at MAC. She has been a registered nurse since 2015, and has been with Preferred Hospice for the last four years.

Matthews is married to husband, Caleb, and together they have a 1-year-old daughter, Briar. They live in Fredericktown where they are members of Calvary Church. In her spare time, Brooke likes to read, shop, and spend time with family and friends.

Matthews said that her favorite things about working at Preferred Hospice are the family atmosphere, the teamwork, and making a difference.

“In hospice you are more than a nurse," she said. "You become a friend, teacher, and family."

QA Nurse Cindy Cole said, “Brooke has always been a great, caring nurse. She goes about her business with quiet confidence and gentleness. She has impressed me with how well she has done with the added responsibilities of the DCS position. She is growing into a leader and educator. The patients, families, staff, and vendors in the Farmington office are in such good hands with Brooke and Shayla leading the way.”

Preferred Hospice of Farmington serves patients in Jefferson, Washington, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Madison, Iron, Wayne, Crawford, Dent, and Reynolds counties. The Preferred Hospice staff is made up of nurses, CNAs, social workers, chaplains, physicians, and volunteers. Together the staff has many years of hospice experience.

For more information, to refer a patient, or to become a volunteer, call Preferred Hospice at 573-756-9800 or toll free at 1-888-756-9802.

