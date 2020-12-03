Two upsets give Farmington Tournament feeling of surprise

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 3, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

An early season basketball tournament can bring many surprises. The Sixth Annual Farmington Invitational Tournament being played this week is no exception as only two of the four favored teams survived first round play. The two who did survive — Leadwood and Central R-3 — had to earn their extended lease on life.

These two teams will be joined by Perryville and Potosi in semi-final and final play tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow. In semi-final games, Leadwood will meet Potosi at 7 o’clock and Perryville will play Central R-3 at 8:45. The winners will play each other for the championship in the second game Friday.

In opening night action Leadwood squeezed by a determined Ste. Genevieve Dragon quintet 69-61. The No. 1 seeded Purple Pups trailed as late as three minutes of the final gun but rallied for 11 points during that period to register their fourth win of the young season.

Fredericktown’s Black Cats, third seeded in the tourney, were toppled by a fast-breaking Potosi Trojan club, 69-60. The Cats played without the services of their 6-foot, 5-inch center Mike Kammerman who is out with a hand injury.