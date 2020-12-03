Two upsets give Farmington Tournament feeling of surprise

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 3, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
An early season basketball tournament can bring many surprises. The Sixth Annual Farmington Invitational Tournament being played this week is no exception as only two of the four favored teams survived first round play. The two who did survive — Leadwood and Central R-3 — had to earn their extended lease on life.
These two teams will be joined by Perryville and Potosi in semi-final and final play tonight (Thursday) and tomorrow. In semi-final games, Leadwood will meet Potosi at 7 o’clock and Perryville will play Central R-3 at 8:45. The winners will play each other for the championship in the second game Friday.
In opening night action Leadwood squeezed by a determined Ste. Genevieve Dragon quintet 69-61. The No. 1 seeded Purple Pups trailed as late as three minutes of the final gun but rallied for 11 points during that period to register their fourth win of the young season.
Fredericktown’s Black Cats, third seeded in the tourney, were toppled by a fast-breaking Potosi Trojan club, 69-60. The Cats played without the services of their 6-foot, 5-inch center Mike Kammerman who is out with a hand injury.
The upsets continued in the first game on Tuesday evening as Perryville simply outclassed the Cape Girardeau Central Tigers. The score was 56 to 45, with the Pirates leading during most of the game and then putting on a final burst in the fourth quarter.
To the fans of the host Farmington Knights quintet, it was a disappointing evening as victory slipped out of their grasps in the final 10 seconds of the game after stalling tactics had held a one-point margin for nearly three minutes.
The Knights had fought back from a deficit of as many as six points in the final quarter through some sharp fast break scoring on the part of Royce Vessell, Larry Reid and Keith McGuire. The host club finally pulled ahead with a 44 to 41 lead on a jump shot by Terry Mell with about three minutes left in the game.
Central scored a field goal hurriedly, but the Knights then controlled the ball until McGuire was fouled with 18 seconds left. The free shot was missed and Central took the rebound, scampered down the court where Tom Gibson pumped in a 10-footer for a 45-44 lead. A desperate last second shot by the Knights failed and Farmington had lost another heartbreaker.
