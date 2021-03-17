Two workers killed in mine accident

This story originally appeared in the March 14, 1941 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Two employees of the St. Joseph Lead Company were instantly killed by falling rock early Tuesday morning in the first fatal accident at the mines in some time.

The men were Otto Miller, who lives on a farm between Elvins and Bismarck, and Ed Forshee, a resident of Leadwood. They had gone on duty in the No. Three Mine of the Desloge Division in stope No. 124 shortly before the accident which occurred a little after 7 o’clock that morning.

A bunch of ore had been shot down and the men were standing on it, engaged in pulling loose back from the ceiling of the shaft. Without warning, several carloads of loose rock crashed down on the men, covering Miller completely and covering Forsee to his armpits. Both men were badly crushed and died instantly. Their bodies were recovered within a short time. An inquest was held Tuesday evening at the Boyer Funeral Home by Coroner Clarence Claywell and the jury found that the men came to their death by being crushed under falling stone while engaged at their work in the mines.

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife and five children. He was 48 years of age. Funeral services were held at East Bonne Terre yesterday afternoon, conducted by Rev. Victor Connelly.

Mr. Forshee is survived by his wife and one foster child. Funeral services will be held at Leadwood this afternoon.

