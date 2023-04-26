This story originally appeared in the Thursday, April 12, 1973, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

The Mountain Echo, Iron County’s weekly newspaper, reported last week that the UFOs — which have kept things hot at Piedmont for the past several weeks — have now been sighted at Annapolis, Pilot Knob and at Ironton.

According to the Echo, “… local residents have said that ‘something’ has been seen at night at the Highway road shed on 49, the sawmill, at Barney’s Grocery, at Des Arc Mountain and at Seven Lakes at Des Arc. It has also been seen hovering over the 1st National Bank of Annapolis building in the center of the village.”

Stories range on the size of the light from the size of a bucket to as large as a washtub, the Echo reports. Some say it’s a brilliant white and at other times green, red and amber “with the lights rotating in their flashing.”

One story was that a man and his wife saw a UFO on the highway near Annapolis. They dismounted from their truck and stood watching it when it came toward them and the man was frightened and jumped into the truck, locked both doors and drove off, leaving his wife stranded in the road.

The Echo report says that Dave Williams, an Annapolis High School senior, was watching TV with his sister, Mrs. Darlene Colyott, on March 23 when Mrs. Colyott looked out the door and saw something above the tree line.

Williams got his rifle with a scope, ran outside and zeroed in on the object, which had red, green and white lights.

The Echo speculated on the origin of the objects, ranging from a deduction that it might be foreign powers taking magnetic readings on the “New Lead Belt” … to visitors from another planet.