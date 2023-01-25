Uncommon animals now found in the state

In recent years there have been some animals seen across the state that have not been common in the last century. Some of these animals were brought here and placed in hopes that they would take hold and continue to live and reproduce, and others that have migrated here from other parts of the country. In truth, most of these animals were here throughout history. Mountain lions elk, and bears and just three of many.

If you have followed the Missouri Department of Conservation’s history over the last 100 years, you would see whitetail deer were almost all killed to the point of extinction in the state. Then the state started to restrict hunting and started managing the herd. Back in the 60s and 70s a guy would shoot a buck and haul it around on the hood of his car all day to broadcast that he got it. This is because no one ever really got any during that time. In the current hunting seasons, we are harvesting thousands of deer across the state not for fun but to control the population and now we can continue to harvest them in correct numbers for years to come.

Another success story for the Missouri Department of Conservation is the eastern wild turkey. In a history similar to the whitetail deer, the eastern wild turkey was hunted to the point of extinction in the state. Missouri started breeding and bringing turkeys into the state and placing them in places where they would have a chance to thrive. National Wild Turkey Federation also played a large part in this as well. But the same thing with the deer the turkey started to thrive and now we have one of the best populations of turkeys in the country.

Now everyone has wondered why the state started to reintroduce Elk into the state. If you look at history, there were elk roaming throughout the state in the late 1800s into the early 1900s. Now it is their chance to become widespread again. Hopefully, they will have as much success as the turkey and deer. It looks like they are starting to spread from where they started. They have a solid herd now breeding successfully at Peck Ranch. If they can keep poachers in check and disease away from them, I believe they have a solid chance of coming back.

My last little blurb will be about mountain lions in the state. For years and years, the Missouri Department of Conservation all but denied there were any mountain lions in the state. Then, in comes the invention of trail cameras. Now there are hundreds if not thousands of photos of them wandering all over the state. The state first admitted there was no breeding stock of mountain lions, but there were some wandering around looking for partners. Then low and behold, there started being photos of babies. Now there are big cats spread throughout the state. Don’t be afraid — they are just as afraid of you as you are of them. Yes, there could be one in Saint Francois County. Yes, there could be one in the small patch of woods behind your house, but they are just like any other wild animal. Leave it alone, and it will leave you alone. If you see one or believe you have seen one, contact the Missouri Department of Conservation. Have a great week.