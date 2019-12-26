{{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 31, 1959 issue of the Farmington Press.

The final total achieved in the 1959 United Fund campaign conducted in Farmington this fall was $11,508.09, according to an announcement this week by Paul J. Heidenfelder, general chairman.

This total represents slightly more than 77 percent of the 1959 goal of $14,900. This figure is also slightly higher than the amount collected in the 1958 campaign.

Although the Farmington United Fund has failed to reach its goal in each of the three campaigns since its inception, Heidenfelder was optimistic about the future of the multi-agency group in this city.

The retiring chairman of the board said the United Fund will hold a general meeting with representatives from each of the sponsoring organizations early in 1960 in order to elect new directors to replace those completing three-year terms.

The receipts of the 1959 campaign have already been divided among the 10 participating agencies, Heidenfelder said. The agencies are: County School for Retarded Children, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Salvation Army, Community Emergency Fund, American Red Cross, Presbyterian Home, Auxiliary Police, Mental Health Association and USO.

"On behalf of the United Fund board, I would like to express our gratitude to the many unselfish drive workers who contributed in such large measure to our achievements," he said. "And we especially want to thank the citizens of Farmington for their donations to these worthy agencies who do so much to help the needy people in our area.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments