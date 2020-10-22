United Fund drive to start Monday in business district

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 6, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Final arrangements for the beginning of the 1960 Farmington United Fund drive were completed this week as directors of the organization prepared to open the business area phase of the campaign Monday, Oct. 10.

The goal for this year is $13,400 which will be divided among eight charitable agencies according to their budgeted needs.

Cecil Hulsey, chairman of the business area drive, urged all firms to give generously. “We must go over the top in our 1960 drive,” he said, “and it will take generous hearts with understanding pocketbooks to turn the trick.”

Dr. Richard C. Wolken, chairman of the United Fund board, reminded the public that United Fund gifts will be distributed among eight separate agencies, each of which is doing a fine job for the people of Farmington, either directly or indirectly.