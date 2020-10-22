United Fund drive to start Monday in business district

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Oct. 6, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
Final arrangements for the beginning of the 1960 Farmington United Fund drive were completed this week as directors of the organization prepared to open the business area phase of the campaign Monday, Oct. 10.
The goal for this year is $13,400 which will be divided among eight charitable agencies according to their budgeted needs.
Cecil Hulsey, chairman of the business area drive, urged all firms to give generously. “We must go over the top in our 1960 drive,” he said, “and it will take generous hearts with understanding pocketbooks to turn the trick.”
Dr. Richard C. Wolken, chairman of the United Fund board, reminded the public that United Fund gifts will be distributed among eight separate agencies, each of which is doing a fine job for the people of Farmington, either directly or indirectly.
“The United Fund Board, which is composed of responsible Farmington citizens, has carefully examined the requests of all eight participating agencies,” Dr. Wolken said. “It is our opinion that these groups should receive the wholehearted support of the people because their allocated shares of our goal are definitely in line with the services being performed.”
The second phase of the drive, which covers the residential area, will commence on Oct. 17 and will be under the direction of Mrs. J. Richard Roberts. Volunteers for this phase of the drive are being lined up through various civic clubs and organizations.
United Fund offices are being provided by the city of Farmington in Long Memorial Hall. Mrs. Ronnie Hibbits will serve as office secretary. Mrs. George Karsch is in charge of office arrangements. Telephone number for the office is PL 6-5104.
Newspaper stories explaining the services of each of the agencies have appeared in local papers during the past several weeks. The participating agencies and their budget allocations are as follows:
Community Emergency Fund – $1,065; Salvation Army – $950; American Red Cross – $2,450; Boy Scouts – $1,600; Girls Scouts – $1,275; Presbyterian Home – $5,310; Mentally Retarded Children – $640; United Services Org. (USO) – $110
Members of the board of directors are: Dr. Wolken, Hulsey, Mrs. Roberts, Mrs. Karsch, Mrs. R.A. Garesche, Mrs. H.J. Sailor, Claude Cain, Dr. Jerry Rhodes, Berl Miller, F.P. Graves, William Martin, William Brewer, Joe Hubbard, Rev. George Wingard, Robert Lewis, Charles Jenkins, Dr. Earle Kennedy, Norman Politte, Mrs. H.C. Haile and Charles Elder.
