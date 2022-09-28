Uplift Center to hold fundraising gala, auction

The days are getting shorter, the average temperatures are getting colder, and East Missouri Action Agency is looking ahead to winter months when homeless people are apt to stop camping and look for stable, indoor lodging.

The Uplift Center, a homeless shelter run by EMAA and located near the Farmington OAKS Senior Nutrition Center, is intended to address the many challenges faced by those without a home, and it’s holding an evening of barbecue and fun.

The RSVP date for the Uplift Center Journey of Hope gala is Sept. 29 for the Oct. 15 evening of barbecue and auction fun that starts with cocktails at 5 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran School’s gymnasium.

People can support Uplift’s gala and its mission by buying tickets, purchasing sponsorships in the evening’s program, and donating auction items.

“The evening promises to be one of fabulous music, great food, wonderful friends but most importantly stories told depicting the journey of hope made by those who have benefited from the work being done at the Uplift Overnight Shelter,” said Nicolle Hahn, EMAA community services program director. “Since opening, more than 480 people have been able to be served at the shelter. Community partnership and support is crucial to continue to be successful.”

Tickets are $60 each, but a table of 8 is $440. Dinner will be catered by Baylee Jo's BBQ of Iron County and will feature their award-winning brisket at a carving station, alongside smoked turkey, baby red potatoes, green beans, cheddar biscuits and dinner salad. EMAA is asking for RSVPs to be made to Jessie Drum, jdrum@eastmoaa.org or 573-431-5191 ext. 1117, by Sept. 29 so they can get an accurate headcount .

“We’re hoping to sell 250 tickets,” said Heather Garner, coordinator for the Southeast Economic Development Fund program at EMAA. Garner has quite a bit of experience with benefit auctions, having volunteered for the better part of two decades for one of the biggest annual auction event in the county, for St. Paul Lutheran School. “So grab your friends and bring them out. We want to see you there.”

More than 200 employees work for EMAA, providing services to more than 18,000 low-income individuals every year in St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Madison, Iron, Perry, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties.

Since June 2020, the agency has operated the Uplift Center from about 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and offers a place for homeless citizens to take showers, do laundry, check their email, look for jobs and apartments, and enjoy a microwaveable meal. When visitors leave, they’re given hygiene supplies and high-protein foods to tide them over as they seek shelter for the night, maybe some blankets, hand warmers and gloves or mittens to help ease the discomfort.