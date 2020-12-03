USDA approves P-SNAP benefits for December

For the month of December, Missourians will once more receive the maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Food Stamp benefit amount for their households' size.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food, and Nutrition Service (FNS) approved Missouri’s waiver request to provide Pandemic SNAP (P-SNAP) benefits to maximize the SNAP benefit amount based on the size of each Missouri household. In October, SNAP benefits went to 752,731 Missourians or 362,000 households.
“Since the federal state of emergency began, each month the Department of Social Services requested and received approval of a P-SNAP benefits waiver,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director, Department of Social Services. “The P-SNAP waiver has increased the statewide average SNAP benefit per person by a little over $50 a month, which has made a real difference in many households. Missourians will once more receive P-SNAP benefits in December.”
It is important for Missouri households to report to the Family Support Division (FSD) if they now have an income above the maximum limit, and any able-bodied adult without a dependent must report any change in their circumstances to FSD.
The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Missourians can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.
Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available, call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636 Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Department of Social Services is committed to the “Show Me Strong" Recovery Plan and serving the needs of Missouri citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance (MWA) are free programs available to all Food Stamp/SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job. Information regarding the department’s response to the pandemic is available online https://dss.mo.gov/covid-19.
The mission of the Department of Social Services is to empower Missourians to live safe, healthy, and productive lives. Visit dss.mo.gov to learn more about the Department of Social Services and follow the department on Facebook and Twitter.
