USDA approves P-SNAP benefits for December

For the month of December, Missourians will once more receive the maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Food Stamp benefit amount for their households' size.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food, and Nutrition Service (FNS) approved Missouri’s waiver request to provide Pandemic SNAP (P-SNAP) benefits to maximize the SNAP benefit amount based on the size of each Missouri household. In October, SNAP benefits went to 752,731 Missourians or 362,000 households.

“Since the federal state of emergency began, each month the Department of Social Services requested and received approval of a P-SNAP benefits waiver,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director, Department of Social Services. “The P-SNAP waiver has increased the statewide average SNAP benefit per person by a little over $50 a month, which has made a real difference in many households. Missourians will once more receive P-SNAP benefits in December.”

It is important for Missouri households to report to the Family Support Division (FSD) if they now have an income above the maximum limit, and any able-bodied adult without a dependent must report any change in their circumstances to FSD.