VA announces flu shot clinics for veterans

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will again offer multiple opportunities for veteran patients to receive their influenza vaccinations this season.

According to Ashley Aubuchon, VA Health Promotion/Disease Prevention Program manager, drive-thru flu shot clinics will be offered daily on weekdays at Poplar Bluff, now through Oct. 8, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Vaccination is the surest way to protect against getting the flu, and given the ongoing pandemic, it is especially important for our veterans to get their free flu shots,” Aubuchon said. “The drive-thru clinic makes it really easy — all they need to do is drive up and look for the tent. They won’t even have to get out of their vehicles. Last year this was a very popular option”

Aubuchon explained that getting vaccinated may also protect people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies and young children, older people, and people with certain chronic health conditions.

“We ask our veterans to bring their VA identification card when coming to be vaccinated,” she said. “And if they can’t make it to the flu shot clinics, they can get their vaccinations at their regularly-scheduled VA appointment.