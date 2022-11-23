VA connecting with veterans through yoga classes, whole health program

The Whole Health program at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff continues to grow, giving veterans more options in their health care.

Yoga classes are one of the newest offerings, helping veterans to find a more balanced and peaceful state of mind and body.

Currently, one-hour classes are held on the medical center campus twice a week.

According to VA Recreation Therapist Caleb Campbell, veterans’ reactions to the yoga classes have been positive overall.

“This is something veterans have been asking for, and VA supplied it,” he said. “They are really looking forward to seeing how it grows and where it goes from here.”

For Marine Corps veteran Joshua Frye, the yoga classes have proven especially valuable, particularly after seeing limited success while undergoing physical therapy.

“It’s a full-body workout, where physical therapy focuses on one area,” said Frye. “This works my whole body out and gets all my injuries all at once. I had back surgery, and it’s helping that out, and I’m getting my core engaged. Plus, I’m starting to lose weight as well.”

Frye believes the yoga classes have also helped him deal with his PTSD. “Coming in here and being able to relax and breathe helps out,” he said.

Navy veteran Joseph Hall has also found relief through the VA yoga classes.

“Physical therapy helped a little bit, but my spine is degenerating, so they put me in here to see if I can stretch,” Hall said. “It definitely helps.”

Campbell noted that in the coming weeks, the yoga classes will be further expanded, giving patients more options to attend.

“We’re changing it, and we’re going to start offering it five days a week,” Campbell said of the free program available to all veteran patients. In addition, Tai Chi classes will also be held daily.

One of the biggest changes, according to Campbell, is that both classes will be available remotely via the internet.

“In the near future, we’ll be having telehealth while we have our sessions here,” Campbell explained. “A patient could go to any of the community-based outpatient clinics in our catchment area and join from those spaces. It’s also simultaneously going to be done over VA Video Connect, so if they want to do it from their own homes and have internet access, they can join that way.”

VA employees will also have an opportunity to participate in abbreviated yoga classes,

“Employees are going to start having it on Wednesdays during their lunch breaks, so it’s going to help promote everyone’s health here at VA,” Campbell said. “Classes are expected to last between 15 and 30 minutes.”

Veterans interested in attending yoga classes can ask their primary care team for a consult for whole health or recreation therapy.

“I’ll set up an assessment with them, where we go over their health information, set goals of what they are looking to get out of their health, and what kind of program would best match them,” Campbell said. “If yoga turns out to be something they would like to do after their assessment, they can sign up for it and start taking yoga classes at the VA.”

Veterans seeking information on yoga classes and other whole health programs — including guitar lessons, art classes, and more — are encouraged to call the medical center at 573-686-4151, extension 59269, for more information.