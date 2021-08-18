VA offers Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Farmington

As COVID-19 and the Delta variant continue to put communities and the country at risk, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center is encouraging veterans and caregivers to obtain their vaccinations.

“Research shows that COVID-19 vaccines offer good protection against the Delta variant, which has caused many hospitalizations and deaths and spreads more easily and quickly than other variants,” said Medical Center Director Drew DeWitt. “According to the CDC, there is additional concern that the medical treatments we are using to treat people who get COVID-19 may be less effective against this variant.”

To prevent vaccine waste and maximize availability, the medical center is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from 9-10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. Mondays at the community clinic in Farmington. The clinic is located at 1390 W. Columbia St., next door to the American Legion.

Veterans and/or their spouses or caregivers who request vaccinations on days other than those listed above will have the opportunity receive the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. Veterans do not have to be enrolled for VA health care services to be vaccinated by VA.

As a reminder, surgical masks are required in the Farmington community clinic.