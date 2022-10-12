VA to host flu shot clinics for veterans in month of October

The John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff will offer several opportunities for veteran patients to receive their influenza vaccinations in October.

Ashley Aubuchon, VA health promotion/disease prevention program manager, says drive-thru flu shot clinics will be held daily on weekdays from Oct. 11 to Oct. 21. Clinic hours will be 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. each day.

“We try to make it easy,” said Aubuchon of the drive-thru clinics. “It’s convenient and creates access to care, and the veterans prefer it. Veterans are asked to bring their VA identification card when coming to the flu shot clinics, and the entire process should take no longer than 15 minutes."

Aubuchon stressed that flu vaccinations are the “most important prevention measure you can take against the annual flu.”

The vaccines may also protect those around you.

VA supports co-administration of influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations, so same-day shots will be offered," Aubuchon said. “Those who do want their COVID vaccine or booster on the same day, we ask that they get their flu shot first, then walk into primary care for their COVID vaccine.

Additional walk-in flu shot clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at VA clinics in these communities on the following dates:

• Oct. 14 in West Plains

• Oct. 21 in Sikeston

• Oct. 21 in Farmington

• Oct. 26 in Paragould

• Oct. 26 in Pocahontas

In addition, the Cape Girardeau Health Care Center will host a Freedom Fest event on Oct. 14, including a drive-thru flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Veterans who cannot attend one of the flu shot clinics can still be vaccinated by walking in to their primary care team," Aubuchon said. "No appointment is necessary. If veterans get their flu shot outside VA, they should notify their primary care team so it can be recorded in their VA record."

Veterans can locate VA-approved, in-network providers by visiting https://www.va.gov/find-locations.