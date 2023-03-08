VA St. Louis Health Care System, in partnership with other VA regional medical centers, will host a town hall meeting for women veterans at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20. Among the topics of discussion will be the new PACT Act that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.

Women veterans may attend the virtual event by dialing 1-833-380-0517 or by video streaming at access.live/womenveteranfocusedtownhall. Please note, the video link and telephone number will be active at the start of the town hall meeting.

VASTLHCS supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and high-quality health care. Women veterans are a diverse group — professionals, students, mothers, retirees — of varying ages, racial, ethnic, gender identities, and sexual orientation. Approximately 7,700 women veterans are enrolled at the VASTLHCS.

The Women's Health Program offers comprehensive health care services for women veterans. Women’s Health Primary Care Providers receive extensive training to meet the needs of women veterans and empower them to take the lead in their health and well-being.

“As our women veterans increase, we remain steadfast to the daily mission to provide high quality care and services to them,” said Jennifer Lind, PA-C, VASTLHCS Women Veterans program manager. “The future of our program has endless potential, and we are excited to be on this journey to provide our women veterans the care they have earned and deserve.”