Vaccinated Missourians could win $10,000

During a July 22 press conference at the State Capitol, Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of a statewide COVID-19 vaccination incentive program, MO VIP, to encourage vaccination among all Missourians age 12 and up. Over the next three months, 900 Missourians who have or will choose to be vaccinated will win cash or education savings account prizes in the amount of $10,000.

"We understand that some Missourians are hesitant towards getting the vaccine, but we must all take personal responsibility and do right by our own health and that of our friends and family by getting vaccinated," Governor Parson said. "This new program will compliment our existing efforts to educate Missourians about the importance of getting the vaccine. Our current COVID-19 situation is serious. This Delta variant transmits faster than what we have previously seen and is more likely to impact children and the unvaccinated, so now is the perfect opportunity to get vaccinated and earn your shot at $10,000."

After months of leading the nation with one of the lowest COVID-19 case rates, the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) entered Missouri and, due to its high level of transmissibility, quickly became the dominant strain in the state and nation. The most effective way to be protected from COVID-19 in any form is through vaccination.