Variety of services offered to veterans who feel alone

Veterans from all eras are reacting to the events in Afghanistan with the U.S. withdrawal and the takeover by the Taliban.
"You are not alone," said Drew DeWitt, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center director. "Veterans may question the meaning of their service or whether it was worth the sacrifices they made. They may feel moral distress about experiences they had during their service. It's normal to feel this way. I encourage veterans to talk to their friends and families, reach out to battle buddies, connect with a peer-to-peer network, or come and see us to let us help you work through it."
DeWitt says VA offers many options a veteran can customize to meet his or her needs, including walk-in appointments, individual, and group appointments at the local facility.
DeWitt also emphasized that veterans in crisis can receive emergency mental health care at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center 24/7, regardless of discharge status or enrollment for VA health care.
"We encourage veterans to contact our mental health staff at 573-686-4151, extension 54473 to learn more about the services available to them," he said.
Additional resources available to veterans and caregivers include:
• Veterans Crisis Line – If you are having thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255, then PRESS 1 or visit http://www.veteranscrisisline.net/
• For emergency mental health care, you can also go directly to your local VA medical center 24/7 regardless of your discharge status or enrollment in other VA health care.
• Vet Centers – Discuss how you feel with other veterans in these community-based counseling centers. 70% of Vet Center staff are veterans. Call 1-877-927-8387 or find one near you.
• VA Mental Health Services Guide – This guide will help you sign up and access mental health services.
• MakeTheConnection.net - information, resources, and veteran to veteran videos for challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues.
• RallyPoint – Talk to other veterans online. Discuss: What are your feelings as the Taliban reclaim Afghanistan after 20 years of US involvement?
• Download VA's self-help apps – Tools to help deal with common reactions like, stress, sadness, and anxiety. You can also track your symptoms over time.
• Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) – Request a peer mentor.
• VA Women Veterans Call Center – Call or text 1-855-829-6636 (8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays, ET).
• VA Caregiver Support Line – Call 1-855-260-3274 (8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, ET).
• Together We Served – Find your battle buddies through unit pages.
• George W. Bush Institute – Need help or want to talk? Check In or call:1-630-522-4904 or email: checkin@veteranwellnessalliance.org
• Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes – Join the community.
• American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network – Peer support and mentoring.
• Team Red, White & Blue – Hundreds of events weekly. Find a chapter in your area.
• Student Veterans of America – Find a campus chapter to connect with.
• Team Rubicon – Find a local support squad.