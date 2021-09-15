Variety of services offered to veterans who feel alone

Veterans from all eras are reacting to the events in Afghanistan with the U.S. withdrawal and the takeover by the Taliban.

"You are not alone," said Drew DeWitt, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center director. "Veterans may question the meaning of their service or whether it was worth the sacrifices they made. They may feel moral distress about experiences they had during their service. It's normal to feel this way. I encourage veterans to talk to their friends and families, reach out to battle buddies, connect with a peer-to-peer network, or come and see us to let us help you work through it."

DeWitt says VA offers many options a veteran can customize to meet his or her needs, including walk-in appointments, individual, and group appointments at the local facility.

DeWitt also emphasized that veterans in crisis can receive emergency mental health care at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center 24/7, regardless of discharge status or enrollment for VA health care.

"We encourage veterans to contact our mental health staff at 573-686-4151, extension 54473 to learn more about the services available to them," he said.

Additional resources available to veterans and caregivers include: