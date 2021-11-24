VETERANS STORE HOLDS RIBBON CUTTING

Military veteran Jim Williams prepares to cut the ribbon at a recent ribbon cutting ceremony for Midwest Veterans Outreach and Store, 1101 Maple St. in Farmington, held under the auspices of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The new store not only offers a wide variety of military-themed items for sale, but donates all of its net proceeds to a number of veteran services. For more information, contact Midwest Veterans Outreach and Store at midwestveteransoutreach.org, or call 573-664-1180.