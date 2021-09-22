VFW, American Legion honors Revolutionary War veteran

Military honors were recently held in Farmington for a veteran who served in the 1780s — almost 240 years after he was on active duty.

Lieutenant William Alexander was finally recognized for his service in North Carolina during the Revolutionary War in 1782.

A military recognition was held for him at the enclosed family cemetery where the lieutenant's body, as well as members of his family, are buried.

According to papers that were part of an application for the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1919, Alexander was born in North Carolina and joined the 10° North Carolina regiment on the 10th of May, 1781, and was commissioned as an ensign.

On the eight day of September, 1781, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transferred to the Fourth North Carolina Regiment on the sixth of February, 1782. He continued active service until the end of the war.

Eventually, Alexander moved to the Farmington area and helped draw the boundaries of Farmington and St. Francois County. As a farmer, he reportedly owned some 700 acres of land that apparently reached into St. Francois County.