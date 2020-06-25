VFW Auxiliary to sponsor Girl Scout Troop 1402 here

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 16, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

At their regular business meeting on Monday, June 13, the V.F.W. Auxiliary agreed to sponsor Girl Scout Troop 1402. This troop is under the leadership of Auxiliary members Mrs. Fred Phelps and Mrs. Norman Boyd. The Girl Scouts will assist in the Auxiliary’s Senior Citizens program by visiting rest homes in the community and on special occasions, they will participate in projects designed to bring a little happiness and joy to “too often forgotten” citizens of the community.

Also, at this time, President Margaret Kelley appointed the various chairmanships for the current year. They are as follows: Irene Meyer, Membership chairman; Mary Barnhart, Hospital; Viola Cleveland, Legislative; Sylvia Stam, Community Service; Margaret Kelley, Rehabilitation and Service officer; Marie Meyer, Cancer; Marie Caler, Honor Roll; Roberta Huber, Civil Defense; Margaret Chaplin, Essay; Betty Phelps, Youth Activity; Marie Burnette, Americanism; Sylvia Stam, U.S. Savings Bonds; Dorothy Wood, National Home; Helen Stuart, Senior Citizens; and Elizabeth Boyd, Publicity.

It was announced that the next meeting of V.F.W. District 8 would be held here in Farmington on Sunday, Aug. 7.