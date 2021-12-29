VFW post announces annual scholarship program winners

As another year draws to a close the local Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5896 in Farmington recently selected the winners of its annual scholarship programs, Voice of Democracy (for grades 9 through 12), and Patriots Pen (for grades 6 through 8.)

This year there were more than 40 essays submitted for consideration and, according to the judges, the decision process was not an easy task as the students’ essays were all “well-written.”

Voice of Democracy winners: First Place – Campbell Plum, Farmington High School; Second Place – Reese Pinkley, St. Paul Lutheran High School; and Third Place – Kaitlyn Taylor, Farmington High School; and Fourth Place – Austin Lee, Farmington High School.

Patriot’s Pen winners: First Place – Audrey Abt, St. Joseph Elementary School; Second Place – Andrea Prince, St. Joseph Elementary School; and Third Place – Ava Cartee, St. Joseph Elementary School.

The following entries were submitted to the District VFW Post for consideration for the National Award: Campbell Plum, Audrey Abt, and Andrea Prince, with Campbell Plum winning second place at the district level.

The post is looking forward to next year’s program which will take place in the fall of 2022. The deadline is Oct. 31 for essay submittals to the local VFW Post. More information will be forthcoming to local schools in the spring.

