VFW post here plans to offer scholarships

“We as members of the scholarship committee offer before V.F.W. Post 5896, the following resolution. That two $75.00 cash scholarships be offered. Further that one scholarship be offered to the senior class of 1961 at the Farmington Public High School and the St. Joseph High School. Further that the principals of the schools be allowed to choose the student that is to receive the award. Further that the scholarship be awarded to a student in the upper 10 percent of the class, but that it will not be given to a student who has received or will receive an award. Further the award be given to a student who has a desire to go to college but lacks the money. That the scholarship be given to a student going to Flat River Junior College. The scholarship committee recommends that this resolution be passed for the benefit of the community and V.F.W. Post 5896.”