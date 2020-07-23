VFW post here plans to offer scholarships

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 30, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
At the regular business meeting of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5896, it was unanimously voted to award two scholarships to two deserving members of both the public high school graduating class of 1961 and the St. Joseph Catholic High School graduating class of 1961.
A study committee composed of James Mullins, George Shaw, Charles Boyer, William O’Connor and Gene LaPlant was organized three weeks ago to form the resolution that was voted on and approved Tuesday night. The resolution reads as follows:
“We as members of the scholarship committee offer before V.F.W. Post 5896, the following resolution. That two $75.00 cash scholarships be offered. Further that one scholarship be offered to the senior class of 1961 at the Farmington Public High School and the St. Joseph High School. Further that the principals of the schools be allowed to choose the student that is to receive the award. Further that the scholarship be awarded to a student in the upper 10 percent of the class, but that it will not be given to a student who has received or will receive an award. Further the award be given to a student who has a desire to go to college but lacks the money. That the scholarship be given to a student going to Flat River Junior College. The scholarship committee recommends that this resolution be passed for the benefit of the community and V.F.W. Post 5896.”
The resolution is self-explanatory and differs from most scholarships in that it will make it possible for some deserving, qualified student who is not financially able to get a start in college to do so.
It was felt by the committee and the members that if the student were just given a “boost,” it would be enough to encourage them to finish under their own power.
The scholarships will be awarded annually, and the money derived from post activities held throughout the year.
Other business included the announcement by the commander that the sickroom equipment, which includes three wheelchairs and a pair of crutches, has arrived and is available to the public. This equipment was made available to the post through its sponsorship of the recent Capper’s Publications sales in the county. The equipment is for the use of the general public and will be loaned free to anyone in the county who needs it.
Also announced was the forthcoming Barb-B-Q to be held at the post Saturday, July 9. Serving time is 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the public is invited. Tickets are $1.00 per plate and can be bought from members or by calling the post at Plateau 6-8852 Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday after 4:00 p.m.
