VFW post here plans to offer scholarships
0 comments

VFW post here plans to offer scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, June 30, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

At the regular business meeting of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5896, it was unanimously voted to award two scholarships to two deserving members of both the public high school graduating class of 1961 and the St. Joseph Catholic High School graduating class of 1961.

A study committee composed of James Mullins, George Shaw, Charles Boyer, William O’Connor and Gene LaPlant was organized three weeks ago to form the resolution that was voted on and approved Tuesday night. The resolution reads as follows:

“We as members of the scholarship committee offer before V.F.W. Post 5896, the following resolution. That two $75.00 cash scholarships be offered. Further that one scholarship be offered to the senior class of 1961 at the Farmington Public High School and the St. Joseph High School. Further that the principals of the schools be allowed to choose the student that is to receive the award. Further that the scholarship be awarded to a student in the upper 10 percent of the class, but that it will not be given to a student who has received or will receive an award. Further the award be given to a student who has a desire to go to college but lacks the money. That the scholarship be given to a student going to Flat River Junior College. The scholarship committee recommends that this resolution be passed for the benefit of the community and V.F.W. Post 5896.”

The resolution is self-explanatory and differs from most scholarships in that it will make it possible for some deserving, qualified student who is not financially able to get a start in college to do so.

It was felt by the committee and the members that if the student were just given a “boost,” it would be enough to encourage them to finish under their own power.

The scholarships will be awarded annually, and the money derived from post activities held throughout the year.

Other business included the announcement by the commander that the sickroom equipment, which includes three wheelchairs and a pair of crutches, has arrived and is available to the public. This equipment was made available to the post through its sponsorship of the recent Capper’s Publications sales in the county. The equipment is for the use of the general public and will be loaned free to anyone in the county who needs it.

Also announced was the forthcoming Barb-B-Q to be held at the post Saturday, July 9. Serving time is 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the public is invited. Tickets are $1.00 per plate and can be bought from members or by calling the post at Plateau 6-8852 Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday after 4:00 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Doorway to the Parkland
News

Doorway to the Parkland

Talented, local artist are preparing for a new community project being sponsored by the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce that Executive…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This odd looking gadget is a tool that's been used on many farms. Do you have any idea what it is? If so, let us know! Send an email with your…

CANCER CRUSADE AIDED BY TEEN DANCE
News

CANCER CRUSADE AIDED BY TEEN DANCE

Amory Hall, Cancer Crusade Chairman, received a check for $553.25 as a result of the recent Benefit Teen Dance. Presenting the checks are mana…

SUMMER YARD OF THE SEASON AWARD
News

SUMMER YARD OF THE SEASON AWARD

Nancy Weber Garden Club (NWGC) members Janet Gillam, Jennifer Mock and Kim Bohnenkamp selected the home of Ken and Dana Neubrand on First Stre…

+4
Hau's Heading to Harvard!
News

Hau's Heading to Harvard!

  • Updated

As Farmington High School's 2020 graduating class comes to the end of their high school journey, one thing is for certain — this has been a ve…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News