View from the family tree

"We had an ancestor who had a child out of wedlock. A man married her and left her the Bible in his will in the hopes she would read it. So, it went back to North Carolina — she was from Asheville — and it is now in their university library."

Asked how she ended up living in southeast Missouri, Jones said, "My parents retired in Bonne Terre and I met my husband Don here at church. We married six months after our first date."

Looking around the small room that houses the history center, one's attention is immediately grabbed by the shelves of binders on one wall and five desktop computers on the other.

"This is where we do our research and we help people who come in to do their research," Jones said. "What we do first is give them a 'Where Do I Start?' form. We have them start by identifying themselves and then their mother and dad, grandparents — if you have them. Any names and any dates.

"Then we set them up with a free family search account, which is the church's website. Once you get back to grandparents or possibly great-grandparents, it will hook in anybody who has done any research on those lines. We've had people come in who get so excited. I volunteer over at the Park Hills Library on the first Monday of the month and I set someone up with a free account.