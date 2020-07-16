VINTON JOHNSON COMMENDED FOR 15 YEARS' SERVICE

Vinton G. Johnson, left, was presented a lapel pin and letter of commendation on May 31st, for having completed more than 15 years in the service of the Federal Aviation Agency. Walter Buss, FAA station chief here, made the presentation. Johnson, who has been stationed here since 1947, is head of the Airways Technical Field Office with headquarters in Farmington. The letter of commendation was from Leonard W. Jurden, acting regional manager with offices in Kansas City.
This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, June 30, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor
