Virtual luncheon to feature 'EQ and You' program

Maggie Aholt will present “Understanding EQ and You" at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce's Virtual Business and Community Luncheon being held beginning at noon Thursday, June 18.

Develop and hone Emotional Intelligence (EQ) skills you need to understand your own emotions and recognize and influence the emotions of others. Use the skills you learn to improve staffing, build relationships and grow in the understanding of yourself and others.

To join the Zoom Meeting go to:

Meeting ID: 847 5806 1622

Password: 095730

Dial by your location: +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) or +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston).

According to her Linkdin page, Aholt is an "experienced caseworker with a demonstrated history of working in the mental health care industry." She is "skilled in crisis intervention, interventions, licensing, accreditation, and written communication."

Aholt describes herself as a "strong community and social services professional." She is currently pursuing a master's degree focused on human resources development from Pittsburg State University.

