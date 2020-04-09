You are the owner of this article.
Virus delays banner contest recognition
In response to public gathering precautions set in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes are being made in the recognition of entrants in this year's annual ART Blooms Banner Contest.

Pops of color will soon appear throughout downtown Farmington. The newly-printed banners from the annual ART Blooms Banner Contest are ready to be hung up in the next few weeks.

Although the 100 contest winners were originally invited to a winners’ reception to be held today at Long Memorial Hall, the event was canceled due to CDC concerns about the spread of COVID-19 at public gatherings.

Scottye Adkins, executive director for Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA), will create a map once the banners are in place, so winners and their families can locate them.

“We want your student to get as much recognition for his or her artwork as possible,” said Adkins. “Having been chosen is still very worthy of celebration.”

Each winner will receive an Award of Excellence certificate. Parents are asked to respond to the email with their name, child’s name and mailing address so the certificates can be mailed to the winners.

Once all the banners are on display in Farmington, photos of the banners and recognition of the artists will be available on www.MineralAreaArts.org.

Banner contest winners can email Adkins at sadkins@MineralArea.edu with any questions.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

