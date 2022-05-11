Visions of Hope graduates 53 young adults in six years

Visions of Hope Training Program has been in business for more than six years and in that time has graduated 53 young adults from the training program.

It's tagline is “Blessed to be a Blessing” and it can honestly be said that this has been the case for the organization every step of the way.

Visions of Hope offers hope to teens and adults on the autism scale, empowering them to acquire skills, learn teamwork, and discover their community.

Training services focus on both the academic and functional achievement of the young adult with autism to facilitate their movement from school to post-school activities. These activities may include post-secondary education, vocational education, integrated employment (including supported employment), adult services, independent living and/or community participation.

The interns work one to two days a week from September through May at Dress 2 Impress Resale Shop. Visions of Hope works on areas such as soft skills, adaptive behavior, social interactions, and job readiness skills to better prepare the interns for the next phase of their lives.

Visions of Hope held its intern graduation program May 2 at the Farmington Library. The 2022 interns are Sienna Gage, Mason Stegall, Zachary Joyce, Caleb Morris, Garrett Gann, and Tyler Redmond.

Volunteers were also recognized at the event. According to Founding Executive Director Luann Honerkamp, the volunteers are a key piece to the flow of all that needs to be done at Dress 2 Impress to ensure customer and client needs are met.

Honerkamp said the organization couldn't do any of what they do without the "generous hearts of those who donate the precious commodity of their time, talents, skills and love."

“Over this last fiscal year, our volunteers here and throughout each fundraising event we have held have donated well over $10,000 worth of working hours!!” she said. “Time is certainly priceless, and all of our volunteers are gold!”

The 2022 volunteers are Tina Louden, Nora Lavella, Phyllis Hastings, Rachel LaMarr, Tammy Benoist, Doris Dennison, Mary Burcham and Drew Chapman.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.