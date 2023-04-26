Volunteer teams of church members from all the churches in Farmington fanned out over the community Sunday afternoon in a “Key ‘73” ecumenical church census. Knocking on doors, the teams asked about church affiliation or preference. This team, from the United Methodist Church, interviewed Mrs. Stanley Glick and her daughter, Nancy, 8, at 113 Westwood Drive. The two interviewers were Mrs. Vernon Harrington and Mrs. Davey Voyles.