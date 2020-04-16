Vital funding package approved

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Greetings Friends of the 144th!

I hope everyone is staying safe at home with their families. Each day brings the unexpected. This past week I saw all four counties in our legislative district put their own county "Stay at Home Orders" in place. This is in addition to the one that is in place by the governor.

I have received numerous questions about all these new guidelines. I try to do my best to answer each one, but your best source of information for these is your local health department. All of the counties have adopted separate orders and it is best to seek their intended interruption of them. The enforcement of these county orders will be carried out through our local sheriffs' offices.

House members return to Jeff City to approve vital funding package — HB 2014

The members of the Missouri House of Representatives returned to the State Capitol Building Wednesday, April 8 to give final approval to a supplemental budget bill that will provide the state with vital funding to contain and control the spread of COVID-19. The House had previously approved a version of the bill on March 18, but members had to return to approve the final version, which contains new funding provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.