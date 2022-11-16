VIVIAN ROSS CROWNED HOMECOMING QUEEN

A charming blonde, Miss Vivian Ross, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ross, was crowned Queen of the Homecoming Friday night in a ceremony following the first half of the football game at Wilson-Rozier Park. Representing the Senior Class, the 1962 Queen is shown here receiving her tiara, with Miss Jeannie Spencer, last year’s Queen, doing the honors. Incidentally, the beautiful coronation tiara was purchased by this year’s Senior Class and will be presented to the school for permanent use.