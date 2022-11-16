 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

VIVIAN ROSS CROWNED HOMECOMING QUEEN

  • 0
VIVIAN ROSS CROWNED HOMECOMING QUEEN
File photo

A charming blonde, Miss Vivian Ross, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ross, was crowned Queen of the Homecoming Friday night in a ceremony following the first half of the football game at Wilson-Rozier Park. Representing the Senior Class, the 1962 Queen is shown here receiving her tiara, with Miss Jeannie Spencer, last year’s Queen, doing the honors. Incidentally, the beautiful coronation tiara was purchased by this year’s Senior Class and will be presented to the school for permanent use.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Nov. 8, 1962, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2022 FALL YARD OF THE SEASON

2022 FALL YARD OF THE SEASON

The Dore family of Farmington was designated as having the "2022 Fall Yard of the Season" by Belgrade State Bank and the Nancy Weber Garden Club.

TAKE A GUESS

TAKE A GUESS

This vintage product is still a lifesaver in the 21st century but was so large and difficult to use that it had to be administered by a medica…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News