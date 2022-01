Norman L. Rigdon VFW Post 5896 in Farmington awarded their annual Voice of Democracy Scholarships for grades 9-12. Campbell Plum of Farmington High School (FHS) won first place and $100; Reese Pinkley of St. Paul Lutheran High School won second place and $75; Kaitlyn Taylor of FHS won third place and $50 and Austin Lee of FHS won fourth place and $25. Plum's essay won second place at the district level.