Vonne Karraker remembered as 'dynamic force'

Local lawyer and champion of the poor, foe of those in power who she considered detrimental to vulnerable people and taxpayers in general, Vonne Karraker, 52, died March 21 following a lengthy struggle against cancer.

She is survived by her husband and law partner, Kevan Karraker of Manley, Karraker and Karraker PC; step-daughters Stephanie Dribben and Kate Sechrest and their families; grandchildren, “adopted” children and grandchildren, other relatives, and friends and work associates too numerous to name, but no less beloved by Karraker. A private Celebration of Life will happen on April 10.

She was probably best known in recent years for battling mightily against the administrators of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Francois County Jail, part of an Arch City Defenders lawsuit that alleges dangerous and negligent conditions at the jail.

She was quoted as saying in an article on The Marshall Project website, “If I slow down to think of the sheer magnitude of the evil that resides here I cower at home under the covers, exhausted and weepy and thoroughly overwhelmed… That's happened a few times, and [my husband] has dragged me back into the light.”

“Vonne was a dynamic force for justice. She was not afraid to tackle corruption, even as others chose to look the other way. She was the champion of the ‘underdogs’ who were easily victimized,” said Paula Barr Skillicorn.

“Vonne was also one of the funniest women I have ever known and the best storyteller ever. She loved her family and friends and truly was one of my heroes,” Barr Skillicorn added. “My heart is broken.”

As a former Farmington city councilwoman who served one Ward 2 term from 2007-09, Karraker’s was often the most persistent voice of dissent, often questioning decisions and proposals being pondered by her fellow members regarding TIF district, CID and smoking issues.

“One of my friends in Book Club told me Farmington was trying to force everyone to use the same garbage collection service,” Karraker said in a 2010 article in the Daily Journal. “I thought that was stupid. I went to a meeting and had a strong impression that they didn’t listen. I wanted to know why it was so easy to ignore people.”

No one opposed Karraker (whose last name was then Phillips) in her bid for office. During her tenure, she criticized the council for making decisions illegally by e-mail and insisted they follow the Sunshine Law.

In recent years, she attended commission meetings and questioned the operating procedures and policies of county government, again bringing up alleged violations of the Sunshine Law.

In 2019, she was part of a meeting called by Rep. Dale Wright with Children’s Services, where she decried the challenges she and others faced while dealing with the governmental entity that oversees the welfare of juveniles.

“When I come to, for instance, a family support team meeting and I take my recorder - maybe my client isn’t there - and I plop it down on the table, the hostility that I get from these division workers who haven't read their manual and don't know that the language says that there is an absolute right to record,” said Karraker in a November 2019 article. “The most recent five counties I've been in, not one single person who works for the division or the juvenile office knew this and as a result, it sets the stage for so much hostility…”

She also was a champion for elder law, in which her firm specializes. She was a board member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and was a frequent guest speaker on issues related to elder law and Miller trusts. He co-spearheaded Legacy Fest, a multi-county, multi-generational festival that annually paid homage to veterans and served as an information clearinghouse for elder issues.

Opening her private practice in 2006 after passing the bar in 2004, she worked as a staff attorney for Legal Services of Southern Missouri, “a group of dedicated attorneys and legal staff ready to go to battle for ‘the little guys’ to make sure they have an equal chance for justice when they go up against the powerful.”

Karraker grew up well-versed in how “the little guys” struggle.

Born Vonnedele Louise Wilson in the Bootheel town of Catron in December 1969, the Farmington attorney grew up in poverty with three siblings, bullied by the predominately white classmates at school and left at loose ends when it came to parental guidance. Her husband, Kevan, said Vonne often got in trouble at school where she was often bored, and she frequently sought comfort and support from her late aunt and uncle, Corine and Nelth “Zanda” Williams.

“Her uncle was a man of great wisdom, he was entertaining and became a surrogate dad to Vonne,” he said of the farm laborer-turned-driver for a local land baroness in the Bootheel. “No one would look at Zanda and his station in life and say he was a great man — but I’ll say it, he was a great man. His four kids did well, three went into the military. He was Vonne’s confidante and chief life adviser.”

A 2010 Daily Journal article about Black History Month reports Karraker knew by the age of 13 that she wanted to go to law school. She said color was never an issue at school, but her isolated experience as a country girl made her first year at college an eye-opener.

“I came from the country, and I didn’t know how people acted in the city,” Karraker was quoted as saying. “So, I rolled with it for a long time.”

To fulfill her dream of studying in France — applying her major in French at University of Kentucky, from which she graduated in 2003 — Karraker applied for the overseas studies program. Instead of France, she was given the opportunity to study in Japan, which the avid traveler took. Karraker studied Spanish and Japanese, and one of the family members with whom she stayed taught her German.

“Vonne was blessed to have been born with a good brain, and she used it often and early,” Kevan said. “She also found good mentors along the way.”

After law school at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, she spent time as an insurance defense attorney in a litigation department in that city before moving to Farmington with then-husband Keith Phillips. The marriage didn’t work out, but she was smitten with the town and the friends she made there. She served as an attorney for Legal Aid Services in the Farmington office until 2006, when she started her own practice.

Kevan said his wife was often fond of telling people their first contact was made when, as Farmington city attorney, he sent her – along with hundreds of other people — a letter reminding her she hadn’t returned a library book, and would be expected to either produce it, pay for it, or replace it.

“She let me know she drove all the way to Cape Girardeau to procure that book and give it to the library,” he laughed. “She didn’t have to do that, of course. I hated those letters. I even had to send one to my dentist, who never let me live it down.”

In addition to being an avid reader, Karraker busied herself with non-profit organizations, and civic events and initiatives. She was an active board member for Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County and East Ozarks Audubon Society, supported many events and projects benefiting children and especially animals.

She was also instrumental in forming the Negro Masonic Cemetery Preservation Association, now called the African American Masonic Cemetery Preservation Association. The graveyard on Colony Church Road was overrun with brush before former Farmington City Councilman Bill Matthews — the city’s first black councilman — began clearing it and appealed to Karraker to help him establish the means to save and protect it, and more.

In an April 2011 Daily Journal article, Karraker said the association was more than just figuring out who was buried where and keeping appropriate records and maintenance.

“The Cemetery Preservation Association is archiving huge piles of documents and stories, and we're gathering oral histories,” she said. “We're not just focusing on the cemetery; we are developing a walking tour of Farmington based on black and white history.”

To that end, in April 2011, she organized a fundraising concert by Massachusetts resident Carolyn Wilkins, a descendant of former Farmington resident J. Ernest Wilkins, the first black man to serve as the country’s first black Assistant Secretary of Labor under President Eisenhower. Wilkins also sold and signed copies of her book “Damn Near White.”

Organizing Earth Days, Legacy Fests and fundraisers was easy for Karraker, who was fond of throwing parties for friends and family “just because.” In a New Year’s Eve article, it was reported “Vonne Phillips will welcome 2012 by, ‘Partying with friends, writing my resolutions on paper, setting that paper on fire, continuing to party with friends.’"

Known as “Nannie” by her step-grandchildren, she was often the “kid” having the most fun during get-togethers.

“She’d get down on the floor with them, play with them, bring out games for them to play and hold silly contests, maybe they’d play by the rules, maybe not, she didn’t care, she just let them have a good time,” Kevan said. “She’d find the most unique gifts and just loved them to death and they loved her back. They’re going to miss her so much.”

Among the people who miss her most will be those who don’t get a fair shake and need legal help, Kevan said. He remembered a woman who came, crying, to Karraker because her family’s only car had been banged up by a local tire dealer, the employees of which refused to take responsibility.

“Vonne was outraged,” Kevan remembered. “We all know how Vonne can write, and she immediately fired off a letter to the corporate office, and heard back almost before the woman left, ‘we will take care of this.’”

But while the car was being fixed, Kevan said, his wife set about trying to find the family a loaner car to get them through.

“I’d just bought a used car that was new to me, and she appeared in my office door saying sweetly, ‘Kevan, they need a loaner. Can’t we let them drive yours for a while?’” he recalled. “So I grudgingly cleared everything out, and that got them through, and they returned the car later. But we didn’t know them at all, they were total strangers. She just had to help them put things right, that’s how she was.

“And she didn’t charge them a nickel for it. She was always doing free legal work for people. She hated the injustice of public or private institutions or people getting it over on someone who was poor, sick or elderly.”

