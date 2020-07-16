Voters have options for August 4 primary

Absentee Ballot Voting

Voting by absentee has been available for more than 30 years. Until recently, six excuses existed to obtain an absentee ballot, all but one of which require a notary.

• If you are incapacitated or confined due to illness, you are not required to have your ballot envelope notarized.

• If you are voting absentee due to any of the other reasons — religious beliefs or practice, working as an election worker, incarcerated but still eligible to vote, being absent from your election jurisdiction on election day or being a certified participant in an address confidentiality program — you are required to have your ballot envelope notarized.

SB 631 created another justification to vote by absentee ballot. The new, seventh option allows voters to be eligible if they have coronavirus or are at risk because they fall into any of the following categories: are age 65 or older; live in a long term care facility; have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma; have serious heart conditions; are immunocompromised; have diabetes; have chronic kidney disease and are undergoing dialysis; or have liver disease. Under this exemption, you are not required to have your ballot notarized.