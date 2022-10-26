'Walk to End Alzheimer's' held in downtown Farmington

The Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri (AAGM) held its annual "Walk to End Alzheimer’s" on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 15, at the First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St., in Farmington.

Starting at 9 a.m., event sponsors, along with people with dementia and their caretakers, were recognized. At 9:30, event participants began walking west on Liberty, turned south on Jefferson and then traveled east on Columbia before returning to the First State Community Bank parking lot where the walk began.

Peggy Killian, AAGM vice president of communications, explained why caretakers of people with dementia often neglect their own needs.

“They won’t do their own doctor’s appointments," she said. "They backburner all their health issues because they are focused on the person with the disease. Month after month and year after year that takes a toll,” she said. “That’s why they refer to it as a family disease because it’s the individual that’s living with it, but then it is the caregivers — primary and secondary — that are suffering as well. We’ve seen too many individuals that, as primary caregiver, ignore their own health, and then they are the one that passes first. Then it’s the person with the disease that are on their own, and the disease is on full display, and others had no idea.”

According to Killian, individuals can be very adept at hiding Alzheimer’s in its early stages.

“We are doing a lot of education programs, and one of them is knowing the signs,” she said. “One of the true indicators is that there’s an interruption in their daily life, a behavior change that is not normal. An individual used to balance their checkbook down to the penny, and all of a sudden their checkbook is missing check entries. We see caregivers cover for someone — and not in a malicious way — but can shore them up, and other people may not notice it.”

Walk Manager Matt Bergman began his involvement with the organization in 2017.

“When I was 15, my grandmother had the disease, and I saw the effect it had on my aunts and uncles — and especially my dad, her not knowing his name," he said. "I told myself back then, 'If I can do anything to help fight this disease, I will.”

Jennifer Childers recalled that multiple generations in her family suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

“The first experience was my grandfather had it," she said." I didn’t understand it. Then my mother was diagnosed when she was 60 and lived with it for 17 years. My dad had it for five years. I moved back home with my parents to take care of mom, and we finally had to put her in Presbyterian Manor. They were awesome. It’s a horrible disease, it’s very trying on your patience when you are a caregiver. We had to eventually put my dad in a nursing home also.

"It steals your relationships. They are still there; it’s hard to describe. My mom, she was there, but she really wasn’t there. It took a lot of my time, which I didn’t mind, but it’s a 24-hour thing. You just miss them so much even though they are still there. It’s awful. I don’t really have words to describe how painful it is when they forget who you are. It’s like you lose them once, and then you have to deal with their death. You lose them again.”

The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900 that is staffed by counselors to help those caregivers that need answers and resources for dealing with those afflicted by various forms of dementia. Information can also be found on the organization's website at www.alz.org