'Walk to End Alzheimer's' moved to October

The Alzheimer’s Association is still moving forward with plans to host an "in person" Farmington Walk to End Alzheimer’s, but the date of the event has been changed from a weekend in September to Saturday, Oct. 16.

According to the association, the health and safety of all participants remains the top priority as decisions are being made in all walk markets regarding event details.

In addition to planning the in-person event, the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to offer options to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s online and in your neighborhood.

Families facing Alzheimer’s and all other dementia need assistance and guidance now more than ever, and with community support, the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to be there for them, in person and virtually.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s was recently ranked as the second largest fundraising event in the country by total revenue. The Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum released its annual rankings of the top 30 national fundraising events by total revenue.