'Walk to End Alzheimer's' raises $15,195

After last year's Walk to End Alzheimer's turned into a more personal affair due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual fundraising event of the Alzheimer's Association returned in full force Saturday as around 120 participants showed up at the First State Community Bank branch in downtown Farmington to raise awareness and research money to beat the cognitive illness for which there is currently no cure.
Among those who turned out on the crisply cool and sunny October morning to check out the proceedings was Jacob Simburger, communications manager for the Alzheimer's Association.
"Last year we did a walk from home experience, and this is the first year we've been able to be back in person," he said. "We've got our sponsors here, we're accepting donations, we're passing out flowers, we've got our tents and banners up. It's just great to finally have everybody back in person.
"Today is absolutely beautiful. It was a little bit cold this morning setting up, but since the sun came out, it's just a beautiful day for it. We had about 90 people register online and I expect more will come and register in person, so I think 100 to 120 folks will be out here today."
Asked why the Walk to End Alzheimer's is so important, Simburger said, "Alzheimer's does not have a cure. There's no way to prevent it and there's no real treatment for it as of yet, so it's important for us to raise funds. That's what accelerates research for care and support for people with Alzheimer's, and to finally find that cure."
Describing Alzheimer's as "a very isolating disease," Simburger went on to say, "Sometimes when you have a family member and you're dealing with it, you don't feel like you're wrapped in the arms of support. Coming to an event like this, seeing everybody else, and seeing how many people really do have a connection to the disease, reminds you that you're not alone in the fight. You do have resources and you do have people around you that can help."
A little later that morning, Audra Caine, program director and operations manager for B104 and KFMO, asked the crowd to gather for the official start of the event.
"I am very honored and blessed to have been invited to be your host this morning," she said. "I've done this before and I get excited because Alzheimer's is a very personal disease for those who experience it, as well as those who are caring for them or love them. I am among those as is my husband, so we feel like it's an honor to be a part of this with you.
"This is one of the world's largest events to fight this disease. It is devastating and currently in the United States more than six million people, including 120,000 right here in Missouri, are living with Alzheimer's. Eleven million individuals serve as unpaid caregivers — and that goes for my husband and myself. We're unpaid caregivers for an Alzheimer's sufferer. As the prevalence of this disease continues to grow, the cost of care is escalating into the hundreds of billions. Alzheimer's has the tendency to destroy families, finances, and the future. It is time to end it."
Caine led the crowd in an activity that takes place at other walks held around the nation. Called the Promise Garden, it is a hands-on, mission-focused experience allowing participants to raise flowers representing their promise to remember, honor, care, and fight for those living with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers.
Through the use of colors, Promise Flowers represent the diverse motivations of the walkers. Blue flowers are held by those who have Alzheimer's/dementia; those with yellow flowers are supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer's/ dementia; purple flowers are held by those who have lost someone to Alzheimer's/dementia; and those with orange flowers support the cause and the Alzheimer's Association's vision of a world without the dreaded disease.
Holding up a white flower, Caine said, "With this colorful display of determination, I for one am confident that we will add a flower to this garden — a white flower that represents the first survivor of Alzheimer's. Let's salute the future of that first survivor of Alzheimer's. Someday they will join us. Won't that be an incredible addition to the garden? Until that beautiful day happens, we cannot back down. We must continue to lead the way because together we can end Alzheimer's."
Following the Promise Flowers ceremony, the walkers left the bank parking lot and began their walk down Liberty Street.
According to Caine, Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer's raised a total of $15,195, which is $11,800 away from meeting the local goal of $27,000. Donations are still being accepted.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
"Alzheimer's has the tendency to destroy families, finances, and the future. It is time to end it." – Audra Caine, event host