'Walk to End Alzheimer's' raises $15,195

Describing Alzheimer's as "a very isolating disease," Simburger went on to say, "Sometimes when you have a family member and you're dealing with it, you don't feel like you're wrapped in the arms of support. Coming to an event like this, seeing everybody else, and seeing how many people really do have a connection to the disease, reminds you that you're not alone in the fight. You do have resources and you do have people around you that can help."

A little later that morning, Audra Caine, program director and operations manager for B104 and KFMO, asked the crowd to gather for the official start of the event.

"I am very honored and blessed to have been invited to be your host this morning," she said. "I've done this before and I get excited because Alzheimer's is a very personal disease for those who experience it, as well as those who are caring for them or love them. I am among those as is my husband, so we feel like it's an honor to be a part of this with you.