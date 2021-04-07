 Skip to main content
Walk Worthy Women's Conference April 23-24
Walk Worthy Women's Conference April 23-24

Walk Worthy Women's Conference April 23-24

Teresa Arthur

The South Central Walk Worthy Women’s Conference, an inter-denominational event, will take place April 23-24 at First Baptist Church in Mountain View.

The conference times are 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday evening, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The conference host will be Teresa Arthur. Keynote speakers are Shelene Bryan, author and Bible teacher, Sara Forhetz, speaker; Sheila Walsh, author and Bible teacher; Marti Rose, dramatist; and praise and worship leaders Richie and Brad Jester.

Cost for this event is $40 (breakfast and lunch included on Saturday). Register online by going to www.scwalkworthy.com where you can print out a registration form, find area hotels/rates, and acquire additional information. Those wanting to register and order a T-shirt will need to do so by March 31.

Those not wishing to order a T-shirt may register through April 17 (postmarked or online), April 18-21 (online only), or on-site after April 21. Note that the price of this event will increase to $45 April 1. Before registering, check the website to ensure seating capacity has not been reached.

