Want to shop local?

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of businesses across the country earlier this year, local retailers were hit especially hard. While many nationwide chains and online stores saw an increase in sales, mom and pop stores throughout the United States were hit hard. Some, unfortunately, weren’t able to keep their doors open.

Rather than simply stand by and watch while local businesses went belly-up, the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce began offering area businesses vital information about government programs and financing available to help them survive. Now, the chamber has taken a giant step in helping them get the word out to potential customers that they are still open and ready for business.

At the beginning of the month, a new smartphone application developed by the chamber, “Eat, Shop, Play in the Parkland,” became available for free download on both the Apple and Android app stores. Its purpose is to make people aware of the businesses and activities available in the area so they can shop local.

The app lists places to eat and shop in the Parkland. It also provides the user with the names of hotels and bed and breakfasts, along with information about the wide variety of activities available in the area. Each section is broken down into more specific categories, making it easy to find what one is looking for.