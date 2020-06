Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Following Monday evening's Farmington City Council meeting, Development Services Director Tim Porter allayed concerns about a known coronavirus patient who supposedly violated quarantine and visited the water park last weekend.

“The health department investigated it and confirmed that the patient tested negative for COVID-19,” he said. “There was no risk posed by that person themselves to the other patrons of the water park.”