I have something interesting I would like to throw at everyone this week. I have spent the last few days doing some major research with the Missouri State Water Patrol, and Missouri Department of Conservation about water safety and drownings in the state of Missouri over the last year. The number of deaths we have in our state on our waterways and lakes is shocking.

Better than 50% of deaths on the water in the state of Missouri occurred without the person wearing a personal floatation device (PFD). This means that out of the 42 fatalities that occurred on Missouri waterways, people wouldn’t put on a PFD or make their child — some as young as 2 — put one on.

In Missouri, if your child is under the age of 7, they are required to have a PFD on at all times. It is also recommended that anyone under the age of 13 wear one at all times while on the water.

This is how the state and federal regulations read:

All vessels 16 feet in length or longer must carry one USCG–approved wearable personal flotation device (PFD), sometimes called a life jacket, for each person on board or being towed. Vessels less than 16 feet in length must carry one wearable or one USCG–approved throwable device for each person aboard or being towed. Under federal law, however, a wearable PFD is required for each person on board, regardless of vessel length.

In addition to the requirements above, vessels 16 feet in length or longer must have one USCG–approved throwable device on board and readily accessible.

Children under 7 years of age must wear a USCG–approved PFD at all times while on board any vessel unless the child is confined in a totally enclosed area of the vessel, such as the cabin area of a houseboat or day cruiser.

If a person chooses to wear a PFD that is not USCG approved (when not specifically required), a properly fitting USCG–approved PFD must be carried on board the vessel to meet the state and federal carriage requirements.

Each person riding on a PWC must wear a USCG–approved PFD.

Besides being USCG approved, all PFDs must be:

In good and serviceable condition. Readily accessible, which means you can put the PFD on quickly in an emergency. PFDs may not be stowed in closed or locked compartments.

Of the proper size for the intended wearer. Sizing for PFDs is based on body weight and chest size.

Have a PFD Label. Every USCG–approved PFD has a label that contains important information. While boating, you may encounter older new-style PFD labels. Not all PFDs available are USCG approved. Regardless if the PFD label is in the old or new style, there must be a USCG approval number, and the PFD must be used in accordance with the labeling information to meet the legal requirements.

Accidents can typically be prevented with prior planning and properly using equipment, whether it be boats, kayaks, and or canoes. Trying to use one in a manner that is not meant to be used can cause series injury or death. Not wearing the proper protective equipment can cause the same.

This is very near and dear to my heart. One death is too many. We all enjoy the outdoors, and we all want to continue enjoying being out in nature. I hope you all have a wonderful week.