WATSON NAMED OCTOBER 'FEATURE TEACHER'
Mark Marberry

Farmington High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds, left, presents Jackie Watson with the Feature Teacher Award for October during the Farmington R-7 School Board meeting held Tuesday Oct. 19 at Truman Learning Center.

Congratulations, Ms. Watson!

