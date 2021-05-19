Weems keeps smiling while waiting for kidney

A few days later, Harold received papers from Barnes-Jewish Hospital, filled them out and returned them.

“We sent them back in and the next thing you know I’m up at Barnes for orientation,” he said. “I spent the whole day up there. The next thing you know, I’m being accepted on the transplant list at Barnes Hospital. I was examined by the head transplant surgeon the day of orientation I didn’t know it. Dr. Larson revealed that to me.

“We came home and we get the notification that I’ve been accepted for the transplant unit. All my paperwork is done. I have two coordinators. And the next thing you know, COVID starts. So, she says, ‘This is not really going to affect you that much as being on the list for a donor because you’re down the list quite a ways. There’s quite a few people.’ And I’m Type O blood. She said, ‘We’re just going to stay on it just like we are as if there were no COVID.’ Of course, there was some closing of the unit up there for a while, but she said, ‘That doesn’t really involve you, so don’t worry about it.’

Starting dialysis

In recent months, Harold had moved up on the donor list, but there would still be an unspecified time of waiting and Harold’s kidney function was continuing to worsen.