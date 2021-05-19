Weems keeps smiling while waiting for kidney

If you ever have the opportunity to meet Harold Weems, you don’t forget it. The tall, lanky 69-year-old is a ball of energy who gives off an aura of joy and positivity. That’s probably why it’s so hard to believe that he has been challenged with ill health for the past 25 years.
Originally from Bonne Terre, Harold and his wife moved to Farmington in 1972. The Weems family used to own the Western Auto in Bonne Terre, but the store closed in 1993. Up until then, Harold commuted back and forth between Farmington and Bonne Terre.
“I did that because my wife’s a beautician here in Farmington, so it was easier for me to drive that it was for her,” he said, grinning.
Harold talked about the strong bond he had with his parents — his father, Mel, and mother, Glossie, before mentioning his four brothers.
“I have two older brothers and a younger brother, Jerry, who is an insurance agent in Farmington,” he said.
He speaks with great love and affection for his wife, Carrie; the couple’s two daughters, Andrea and Erica; his two sons-in-law, Josh Steele and Curt Pyatt; and his four grandchildren — Jacob and Alivia Steele and Harley and Laney Pyatt.
An unexpected setback
There’s no doubt that Harold is family man who was always willing to work hard to make a living — until his life suddenly turned upside-down. After closing the Western Auto, Harold went to work at Iron Mountain Forge for a few years and then Albert Cleve at Botkin Lumber told him he needed someone to run the plant for him.
“I had just worked a short period of time when, unfortunately, I had a stroke in November 1996,” Harold recalled. “It devastated all of us… it devastated me. It left my left side paralyzed. I had to learn how to walk, talk, chew gum — just about everything else — all over again. It was a long, hard walk, but I worked hard in my rehab. I was determined that I was going to get better. In 1998, one of my daughters was getting married. One of my goals was that I wanted to walk her down the aisle without a cane. I worked until I achieved that goal.”
Harold’s working days were over. He was no longer physically able to hold down a job.
“This was a new life now,” he said. “I knew that I had to keep moving because the sitting doesn’t do anything for you. Idle time is the devil’s workshop. As I got better, I started swimming up at the civic center, and that’s been a big thing. I’ve been doing that for 25 years, so that’s been something that’s kept me going.”
In the years since, Harold’s health has continued to improve as he relearned some of the simple tasks that the stroke had taken away from him.
“In the summertime I had to learn how to mow grass again. Now I can keep the grass mowed and do stuff outside and also help my wife. She was working five days a week trying to raise two girls. I can now help her inside a little bit — try to keep some of the laundry done, vacuum and whatever.
“The only thing I’ve got right now is I’m blind in my left eye and I’m still a little bit weak on the left side, but nothing that’s not workable. It was a long road. Someone asked me, ‘How long have you been in rehab?’ I said, ‘I’m still in rehab.’ You’ll always be in rehab because there’s always something that you want to strive to get a little bit better.”
Another health issue
Harold recalled the warning he received from his physician, Dr. Forsythe, about another health problem he was likely to encounter in the years ahead.
“Every year we did certain tests and he said, ‘Harold, with high blood pressure and blood pressure medicine like you’re on to control your blood pressure, we’ve got to watch your kidneys. This started 25 years ago. He told me that one of these days my kidneys could start to fail. Well, 25 years later, my kidneys started to fail.
“So, it got to the point where every year you’re checking your numbers and when it got down to a certain point, he said, ‘Well, we’ve got to find a kidney doctor.’ I said, ‘All right.’ We found a kidney doctor and I was going to him. I was trying to learn about what was going on. There’s a lot of information out there readily available now. You’re trying to read stuff but it’s mind boggling, some things.”
Transplant talk
Harold’s kidney function continued to decline for some time until he realized in late-2019 further action would be required.
“I can’t tell you what my numbers were, but they had been coming down,” he said. “My two girls and my wife talked and said, ‘Daddy, we need a second opinion,’ and I said, ‘OK, let’s do that,’ because this is new to everybody. It’s another rough spot in the road, so we’re all trying to get familiar. Of course, they’re Googling. My daughter reached out to her best friend’s sister who is a kidney doctor. She’s actually kind of a baby kidney doctor. My daughter Andrea reached out to Laura and said, ‘We need to find Dad another doctor.’ She said, ‘You need to call Dr. Derek Larson — he’s one of the best — and if you can’t get in as quick as you would like, call me back and maybe I can pull some strings.
“I called the next day and it was going to be a little while, so I just called Andrea back and I said, ‘Hey, touch base with Laura. We need some strings pulled.’ About 20 minutes later, Dr. Larson’s office called me and said, ‘We want you here tomorrow at 2 o’clock.’ So, we drove to St. Louis and spent around two hours with him. He just blew me away. He’s already asked to see all my records, so he already knows about me before I get there. We go over everything from A to Z, and from Z all the way back to A. Just thorough. He said, ‘Harold, I look at you and I think you are a prime candidate for a kidney transplant.’ I’m trying to soak this all up and I’m sitting there going, ‘OK.’”
A few days later, Harold received papers from Barnes-Jewish Hospital, filled them out and returned them.
“We sent them back in and the next thing you know I’m up at Barnes for orientation,” he said. “I spent the whole day up there. The next thing you know, I’m being accepted on the transplant list at Barnes Hospital. I was examined by the head transplant surgeon the day of orientation I didn’t know it. Dr. Larson revealed that to me.
“We came home and we get the notification that I’ve been accepted for the transplant unit. All my paperwork is done. I have two coordinators. And the next thing you know, COVID starts. So, she says, ‘This is not really going to affect you that much as being on the list for a donor because you’re down the list quite a ways. There’s quite a few people.’ And I’m Type O blood. She said, ‘We’re just going to stay on it just like we are as if there were no COVID.’ Of course, there was some closing of the unit up there for a while, but she said, ‘That doesn’t really involve you, so don’t worry about it.’
Starting dialysis
In recent months, Harold had moved up on the donor list, but there would still be an unspecified time of waiting and Harold’s kidney function was continuing to worsen.
“In a year-and-a-half, I’m now up on the bottom of page four and I had been on the bottom of page 10,” he said. “Now, I don’t see my doctor for a while, but I stay in contact with him. We talk on the telephone just like I was going to him. He is such a likable guy. I’ll guarantee you that when you get done, if you don’t feel better about anything. You just go, ‘He’s a doctor?’ He’ll blow your mind. He’s just that great. He’s about you. He wants to take care of YOU. He’s kept me off dialysis for a year-and-a-half. We did not talk about dialysis the first day. He said, ‘You’re not even there.’ A year-and-a-half later, I got to see him about two months ago now. We were sitting there talking, kinda’ going over everything.
“I said, ‘There’s something I need to ask you. We’re kinda’ thinking about taking a vacation to North Carolina the first of June. He said, ‘Uhhhhh, probably not. I think it’s time for dialysis.’ He’s very thorough on his examinations. He doesn’t just leave you hanging. He said, ‘I don’t want you any lower than what you are. I want you in the best shape when you get that call from Barnes and they say, ‘We’ve got you a kidney.’ You’re in good shape.’ I said, ‘OK, what do we do?’ He said, ‘You’ll go get a catheter put in and they’ll hook you up to a machine and it works just like your kidneys do. Harold, I actually think you will feel better. You have DaVita Dialysis right up here in Farmington.’”
The doctor told Weems that DaVita was “top notch in the state” and added that he was well-acquainted with the employees that work there. Adding to the convenience of being able to visit a nearby dialysis center for his three days a week, three-and-a-half hour long sessions, Dr. Larson drives down from St. Louis once a week to meet with Weems and other local patients.
“It’s not bad and it’s not every day. I got a call and they said to meet them there at 11:30 on a Friday, so I did. First trip was only about two-and-a-half hours. So, they gradually worked me up a little bit. I pick my grandkids up on Mondays and Wednesdays. I started at 11:30, so Carrie went and got them, so that took care of that. It was working OK. Then they came to me in the second week and told me they had a 6:45 appointment open in the morning.
“I thought, ‘6:45… three-and-a-half hours… yeah, I can still go get Laney and still have a little bit of time and then get Harley at 3, so it will work out great.’ It kind of leaves your day open. It doesn’t work for everybody, but I got the offer and I said, ‘I’ll have to think about that a minute. The minute’s up, I’ll take it!’ That’s worked out very good. You just adapt. Instead of getting up and sitting around the house until 11:30, I can get up and go on.’ Then they told me they had a 6:30 appointment, so now I’m out at 10.”
Staying positive
After starting dialysis a little over a month ago, Harold admits his health is improving.
“Now, I’m not a 35-year-old man anymore, but I do feel better,” he said. “You know how over the winter months you’re just kinda’ dragged out because you’re not outside, you’re not doing the stuff you enjoy doing. You’re kinda’ caught in the house all the time. I just thought, ‘Well, I haven’t gotten out to get the winter off and get going again.’ But I got started on dialysis and it’s amazing — I do feel a little bit better. It’s just that my filtration system isn’t working.”
All-in-all, Harold knows he’s blessed and in a lot better shape than others needing a kidney transplant.
“I’ve got a great family,” he said. “I’ve got a great support group. I’ve got another great family at the civic center. I’ve got a good church family at Memorial United Methodist Church. Dr. Larson visited with me last Monday. He came and spent about 15 minutes with me. He asked, ‘How are you doing?’ I said, ‘Doc, I’m doing great. I’m sitting here in a recliner, covered up under a blanket, just letting that little machine over here make me feel good and do the work my kidneys aren’t doing anymore. Doc, just look around. I drive to dialysis. I get out of my car, and I walk into dialysis. I’m not in a wheelchair. I’m not in a walker. I’m not on a cane.
“When the young man says he needs a standup blood pressure, I stand up. When he says ‘sit down,’ I sit-down by myself. If I need to go to the restroom, I go to the restroom by myself. You can always look around and see someone else who’s worse off. I try to stay positive. I try to stay going. That’s half the battle, because if you let the enemy in… you can’t do that. You can’t let your guard down. Are there times you just want to say, ‘I give up!’ Oh, yeah, but you can’t do that. It’s not in my DNA.”
Enjoy the Ride
Harold often recalls the words of his father, and they help him to keep a healthy perspective on life.
“Daddy always said, ‘Just sit back and enjoy the ride,’” he said. “That’s the way my dad was. Jerry’s that way. You just keep going… have some fun. Laugh! Now, not everybody is that type, and I got that, and I don’t push it on anybody. But enjoy life! You’ve got today, you don’t know about tomorrow.”
Harold continues to keep a positive attitude about his situation and his prognosis as he waits for a kidney donor.
“I’m waiting on a kidney,” he said. “I know somewhere out there is a kidney for me. There’s a couple of ways for a kidney transplant. There’s a donor and then there’s a living donor. Of course, the blood types have to match. When we started this journey, we went up to orientation and my wife decided she wanted to see if she could be a living donor for me. She couldn’t and that hurt her pretty bad. I think it was more of a letdown more than anything because she really thought if her kidneys were good, she could donate one to me, but our blood types don’t match.
“We’re going to be married 50 years next April. We’ve been together 52 years. I said, ‘I’m just ticked that you wanted to see if you could be a donor. That’s great. Thanks for trying but it didn’t work. We need people who are willing to step up and be tested. There’s a kidney donor hotline at Barnes Hospital that you can call. I don’t know how it all works but they take care of you. They work it all out. So, I know that there’s a need for that. I really believe that one of these days I’m going to get a call, so I’ve got to keep my health going the best I can. If dialysis does that, those 12 hours a week don’t mean anything. I’d sacrifice that. I told my doctor that I was blessed to have him as my doctor. He told me he was blessed to have me as his patient.”
If you’re interested in donating a kidney for someone in need of a transplant, go to https://www.barnesjewish.org/Medical-Services/Transplant/Kidney-Transplant and click on How to Become a Living Donor. You can also call the hospital’s Living Donor Department at 314-362-5365, ext. 4 or 800-633-9906, ext. 4 (toll free) or email gs-prekidneyxplant@bjc.org.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
"I really believe that one of these days I’m going to get a call, so I’ve got to keep my health going the best I can." – Harold Weems