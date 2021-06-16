Weir graduates from Iowa State University

More than 4,700 graduates receive degrees at Iowa State University this spring

Hailey Weir of Farmington was one of around 4,000 spring graduates who took part in commencement exercises held May 7 and 8 at Iowa State University.

Weir graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural and Life Sciences Education.

Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.

She was also among 10,500 Iowa State University students recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list. Students named to the dean’s list must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 school while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.

