I have a different sort of story to tell this week. I am pretty sure that it is going to ruffle some feathers, but I don’t mind. I was recently at a gas station in Farmington, one that I visit pretty much every day with my daughters.

We got out of the truck and started walking towards the door and my 12-year-old asked, “Dad, what is that smell?”

I told my daughter that it was the smell of marijuana. All arguments aside, I was rather unhappy that I would have to explain the situation to a child in a public place. So, a little food for thought is that marijuana may be legal in the state of Missouri, but it is not legal on federally controlled and owned public hunting property and fishing areas.

If you are on any property in the Ozark National Scenic Riverway, you are not legally able to possess or use marijuana. If you are in possession of a firearm while hunting, you are not allowed to be under the influence. If you are operating anything with an engine, you are not allowed to be under the influence whether it be alcohol or cannabis.

This may sound like I am being judgmental, but I am not. I am all for your freedom and doing whatever you are allowed to do — that is your business. But if you are putting someone else in danger by your actions, you are going beyond the scope of your freedom.

I personally have no problem with what someone wants to do, but just like alcohol, you must be responsible. The reason I mentioned being at the gas station and it smelling so bad was that the odor was not coming from someone standing there. It was coming from multiple cars filled with multiple people. That being said, being closed up in a car while smoking, everyone in that car would be in some stage of intoxication or well on their way to being intoxicated. I do not think that is safe.

I know that the state of Missouri is moving towards getting all the legal stipulations lined out with the use and legalities of it all, but I’m pretty sure in the near future, we are going to see the regulations tighten when it comes to public hunting and fishing areas as it could become a health and safety issue.

Go home and enjoy whatever it is you enjoy, but don’t get behind the wheel of a car. Don’t put yourself in an impaired situation that could cause you to spend the rest of your life in prison or worse.

Have a wonderful week.