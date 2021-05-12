'What's Cooking?' celebrates 'Mom's Best'

“Mom’s Best” My mom, Viola (Babe) Lepere Chilton, has been gone for many years but I still remember the Husbands Cake she made my dad every year on his birthday, and her delicious chicken and dumplings. Is there anyone who doesn’t occasionally experience an urge to have a big helping of that one special dish — or even an end-of-the-month one when it was down to the leavins — that their mom used to make? There are times when I can even smell her scalloped potatoes and cloverleaf rolls baking or taste the Upside-Down Cherry Pudding* with the homemade whip cream she made. I wish I could just walk into her kitchen, grab a plate and fork, and dig in! She’d urge me to have seconds and say, “Here, take the leftovers home, we won’t eat them.’” Several of our readers have sent in recipes of their mom’s good cooking, along with a picture of the lovely lady. For those who still have your mom, you are doubly blessed. You’re filling your own memory vault with experiences and special meals while still having Mom here to enjoy, visit and tell her, “Yes, thanks, I will have a second helping of that three-layer chocolate cake!” Thanks to each of you for sharing these “best” recipes and memories. Make one of them today and remember your mom’s the best!