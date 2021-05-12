'What's Cooking?' celebrates 'Mom's Best'
“Mom’s Best” My mom, Viola (Babe) Lepere Chilton, has been gone for many years but I still remember the Husbands Cake she made my dad every year on his birthday, and her delicious chicken and dumplings. Is there anyone who doesn’t occasionally experience an urge to have a big helping of that one special dish — or even an end-of-the-month one when it was down to the leavins — that their mom used to make? There are times when I can even smell her scalloped potatoes and cloverleaf rolls baking or taste the Upside-Down Cherry Pudding* with the homemade whip cream she made. I wish I could just walk into her kitchen, grab a plate and fork, and dig in! She’d urge me to have seconds and say, “Here, take the leftovers home, we won’t eat them.’” Several of our readers have sent in recipes of their mom’s good cooking, along with a picture of the lovely lady. For those who still have your mom, you are doubly blessed. You’re filling your own memory vault with experiences and special meals while still having Mom here to enjoy, visit and tell her, “Yes, thanks, I will have a second helping of that three-layer chocolate cake!” Thanks to each of you for sharing these “best” recipes and memories. Make one of them today and remember your mom’s the best!
Chicken Bouillon
Dorothy Straughan
Ingredients
1 large hen, cooked and boned
4 large potatoes, diced
1 1/2 large onions, diced
1/2 bunch celery, diced
1 cup Lima beans
1-8 oz. pkg. noodles, cooked
1/2 cup barley
1/2 bottle catsup
3 large carrots, diced
Salt, pepper and Worcestershire Sauce
Cook until vegetables are tender. Then serve warm.
*My Mom’s Cherry Pudding
“Babe” Chilton
Cream together: 3 Tbs. Crisco and 1 cup sugar. Add 1 cup milk alternately with 2 cups sifted flour and 2 tsp. baking powder. Beat until smooth. Drain one can (2 cups) cherries (Not pie filling) and heat the juice in a small saucepan or the microwave, Mix cherries with 1 cup sugar and hot cherry juice mixed with enough hot water to make 1 cup. Pour cake batter into a greased 9x13 cake pan. Pour the hot cherry mixture over the top. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. When served, sauce from the bottom is on top.
Leila Rowe’s Raisin Cream Pie
Leila Rowe
Ingredients
9- or 10-inch pie shell, baked
3/4 cup raisins
1 1/4 cup water
Simmer this together for 3 minutes
Mix together 1 tsp. vanilla, 3/4 cup evaporated milk, 2 egg yolks (reserve whites for meringue, 3/4 cup sugar, 5 Tbl. flour, pinch of salt and stir in the raising water mixture.
Stir constantly over medium heat until mixture bubbles. Pour into baked pie shell. Prepare meringue; spread it over the pudding and seal to the edges. Bake at 400 degrees for 8 minutes or until meringue peaks are golden brown.
Cool pie completely before serving. Store any remaining pie, covered, in refrigerator.
Meringue
Beat the two reserved egg whites and 1/4 tsp. of Cream of Tartar until stiff peaks can be formed; gradually add 6 Tbs. sugar and 1/2 tsp. vanilla and fold in gently.
Mound on pie.
_________________________________________________________________
Glorious Mess
Merle Grim
Ingredients
Stew together:
3 cans Mexican style chili
1 onion, chopped
1 quart cooked tomatoes, chopped,
2 stalks of celery, diced
2-4 pounds hamburger, cooked
Salt to taste, dash of oregano marjoram and thyme.
Cook for at least 1 hour. Serve over Fritos topped with chopped lettuce, tomatoes, onions and shredded cheese.
Truly Different Cupcakes
From Jane (Mrs. Bud) Mercier. Bud Mercier was the Farmington High School football coach for many years. This was his mom’s recipe that everyone loved!
Ingredients
Melt 2 sticks butter with 4 squares of semi-sweet Baker’s Chocolate.
Add: 1 cup unsifted flour
1 3/4 cups sugar
4 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
11/2 cups nuts, your preference
Fold batter, but don’t beat, until mixed. Pour into greased muffin pans and bake at 325 degrees for 35-40 minutes. Good hot or cold!
Strawberries & Cream Poke Cake
Marisa Zaricor
Ingredients
1 pkg. White Cake Mix
Strawberries (washed and sliced)
3 oz. Pkg. Cherry or Strawberry Jell-O
1 cup boiling water
1 tub Cool Whip
Sprinkles (optional)
Bake cake mix according to package directions. Let cool for 10-15 minutes. While cooling, mix the Jell-O with the one cup of boiling water.
When cake is cooled, use the handle of a small wooden spoon and poke holes all over the cake. Place sliced strawberries to cover the entire top of the cake. Then pour the Jell-O/hot water mix evenly over the cake and berries until entirely covered. Place in refrigerator and let chill until shortly before serving — at least two hours. Serve cake with whip topping and place sprinkles on top to keep things festive!
Crock Pot Fiesta Chicken
Ursula Warren
Ingredients
5 chicken breasts
1 can Rotel tomatoes
2 small cans sliced black olives
1 can black beans, drained
1 can corn, drained
1 pouch Fiesta Ranch powder
Taco seasoning to taste
Shredded cheddar cheese
1 pkg. 8-oz. Philadelphia Cream Cheese
Place chicken breasts in crock pot. Add beans, tomatoes, black olives, and seasonings.
Cook 4 hours on high or 6-8 on low.
Add the cream cheese and a thick layer of shredded cheddar cheese. Cook on low for 30 minutes. Stir well.
Serve over pasta or in a tortilla with a dollop of sour cream.
________________________________________________________________
Chop Suey
Anna Ruth Black
Ingredients
1 large round steak, cut small pieces,
and cooked in 1 quart water until tender, about 1 hour.
Sauté the following ingredients:
6 medium onion, chopped
1 sliced green pepper
4-5 ribs celery, diced
4 Tbs. butter
When tender, add to meat and broth.
Also add: 1 can mushrooms
2 cans chop suey vegetables
1 Tbs. each catsup and Worcestershire sauce then add 2 Tbs. each soy sauce and La Choy bead molasses. Cook 10-15 minutes; thicken with 2-4 Tbs. cornstarch mixed in a little of the beef broth before adding to the pot. Serve over Chinese noodles or rice. Serves 8 to 10
________________________________________________________________
Sour Cream Meatballs
Evelyn Pautz
Ingredients
1 1/2 lb. ground beef
1/2 cup Panka bread crumbs
1/2 tsp. ground mustard
1 1/2 tsp. Italian herbs seasoning
1 egg, lightly beaten
2 tsp. onion salt
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
3 tsp. canola oil
1 1/2 cups hot water
2 beef bouillon cubes
1 cup sour cream
1 tsp. paprika
1 lb. noodles, cooked
Preheat oven to 350
Dissolve bouillon cubes in hot water. Set aside. Mix ground beef and next six ingredients (to black pepper) together well.
Have canola oil heating in heavy skillet. Form meat mixture into 1 1/4 inch balls; place in skillet and brown all sides. Remove meatballs to a lipped cookie sheet and place in oven. Set skillet aside with drippings.
Bake meatballs for 15-20 minutes. Meanwhile, cook the noodles. Turn the heat to low under the skillet and add the bouillon cubes and water. Pour into the skillet, stir, scraping up any drippings. Slowly stir in the sour cream and mix until smooth and bubbling.
Remove meatballs from oven. Serve over cooked noodles, pour sauce on top and sprinkle with paprika or chopped parsley.
___________________________________________________________________
This was one of the favorite cakes made by Pauline Pfeifer, mother of Jhena Copeland. Pauline was a lady who loved having fun, cooking and her family. This recipe came from a 1981 Pythian Sisters cookbook.
Pineapple Sheet Cake
Pauline Pfeifer
Ingredients
2 cups sugar
2 cups flour
2 tsp. baking soda
2 eggs beaten
1 20 oz. can crushed pineapple
1 tsp. vanilla
Dash of salt
Mix all ingredients together well. Pour into a greased, floured jelly roll pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until done.
Cream Cheese Icing
8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
4 Tbs. oleo or butter, softened
1 3/4 cup powdered sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup chopped nuts, optional
Mix cream cheese, butter and vanilla together then thoroughly incorporate the powdered sugar. Spread evenly over cake. Sprinkle nuts on top.
Note: This cake keeps well and can be made the day before serving — if you hide it.
___________________________________________________________________
Two special recipes were supplied by Tammy Chilton Eaton. One was passed down from her great-grandmother Mary Jane Stricklin Coborn of Ironton to her grandmother, Thelma Coborn Chilton to Tammy’s mom, the late Jan Chilton. This one for Amber Pie became a traditional dessert served through the generations at Christmas dinner. It originally came from an old, yellowed and tattered, family used by Mrs. Corborn.
Christmas Amber Pie
Thelma Chilton
Ingredients
1 1/4 cup sugar
1 heaping Tbs. flour
1/2 tsp. baking soda
2 eggs
1 cup buttermilk
1 Tbs. vinegar
3/4 cup raisins
1/2 tsp each cinnamon and ground cloves
Beat all ingredients together until well mixed. Pour into an unbaked pie crust and bake at 350 degrees until the custard is set. May have to cover the crust rim with foil or metal shields to prevent burning.
_______________________________________________________________
Jan's Homemade Mushroom Soup
Jan Chilton
Ingredients
1/4 cup butter
1 small onion, chopped
1/4 cup flour
4 cups chicken broth
1 lb. fresh mushrooms, chopped fine
1 cup heavy whipping cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Cook onions and butter in a large saucepan over medium heat until onions are tender. Stir in flour until well-blended. Gradually add broth; cook until thickened. Stir in mushrooms, cover; reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in cream and add salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot.
__________________________________________________________________
Grandmother Martin’s Hot Bacon Dressing
Zelda M. Cozean
Ingredients and Directions
8 pieces of bacon or salt pork, fried crisp and crumbled.
Combine 1 1/2 cups sugar, 3 tsp. cornstarch, 1/2 tsp. salt and 1 tsp. dry mustard. Add 1 1/4 cups water and 1/2 cup vinegar cider. Pour mixture into undrained fried bacon and stir while it thickens. Pour over garden lettuce and other greens for a delicious salad. Sliced hard-boiled eggs on top add color and taste.
__________________________________________________________________
Your recipes are wanted!
This is the fourth edition of the “What’s Cooking: food page and we hope you’re enjoying it. The next edition on May 26th will be “Farmers Market Bounty” and will consist of recipes for dishes using the many fresh offerings of local farmers and spring gardens. Recipes for salads, side dishes, and casseroles, with or without seafood or meats.
Send your recipes in before May 19th along with your name, a picture, if available, and any comments about the recipe, marked RECIPES, To Farmington Press c/o Farmington Chamber of Commerce, 302 N. Washington, Farmington, Mo 63640 or email to: jvdouglas36@yahoo.com.