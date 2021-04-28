'What's Cooking?' Goes South of the Border!

Your Recipes Are Wanted!

In May we celebrate Mother’s Day. To honor our moms, we ask you to submit recipes of your favorite dish(es) she made when you were still at home. Hopefully, she still makes them for you today! Along with the recipes, we’d like a picture of your mom — whether it’s recent or from the past. We’ll use them on a first received, first used basis. Get your recipes in NOW as the deadline for submission is May 6. Recipes are welcomed from all area residents or former residents! They can come from family, friends, finds or even of your own creation...no matter, send them in to share. May ? is the deadline for “Welcome Spring Salads.” Start searching out those recipes NOW. Submit your recipes for either or both along with your name and why this is a go-to-dish to: jvdouglas36@yahoo.com or mail to Farmington Press, c/o Farmington Chamber of Commerce, 302 N. Washington St., Farmington, Mo 63640. Mark them as “Press Recipes.”