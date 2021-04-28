'What's Cooking?' Goes South of the Border!
Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration that commemorates the anniversary of the Mexican Army’s May 5 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. During that time, the United States was engaged in its own civil war. The French presence in Mexico was a strategic move. By gaining a toehold in Mexico, the French could then support the Confederate Army. The defeat of the French during the Battle of Puebla helped stave them off so that U.S. Union forces could advance. Thus, Cinco de Mayo can be seen as a turning point in the U.S. Civil War. It’s also a great excuse to don sombreros, drink wonderful Margaritas, attempt to dance a traditional Mexican hat dance — depending on the number of Margaritas you’ve enjoyed — and eat lots and lots of Mexican food. It’s always good to have a fun reason to lend a little Mexican spice to your life. Get into the spirit of Cinco de Mayo by preparing one of these tasty dishes or visiting one of our many really good are Mexican restaurants. Ole! And enjoy!
This comes from former long-time area resident, Milton Hartshorn who now makes his home in Texas. Milt’s twin David, who also loves to cook, stills lives in this area.
Chili Relleno Dip
Milton Hartshorn
Ingredients
2 tomatoes, peeled and chopped
1 sm. 4 oz. can green chilies, chopped
1 lg. can black olives, chopped
1 10 oz. jar salad olives, chopped
5 whole green onions, chopped
3 Tbs. olive oil
1 tsp. garlic salt
2 Tbs. vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix ingredients and chill overnight. Serve with plain Doritos.
The following recipes come from Rebecca Lacy who lived in San Diego, California for many years before relocating to Farmington with her husband, Larry, an excellent photographer.
Mexican Street Corn
Rebecca Lacy
Six to eight medium ears sweet corn, husks removed 1/2 cup Mexican cream, or sour cream 1/2 cup mayonnaise 1/2 cup minced cilantro 1 clove garlic, minced 1/4 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper, to taste (can substitute chili powder) 2 teaspoons lime zest, from one lime 2 tablespoons lime juice 1/2 cup cotija cheese, crumbled lime wedges, to serve. Microwave corn for a couple minutes (this makes it more tender) Place on grill grates to 400, turning periodically until fully cooked. Whisk together the cream, mayonnaise, cilantro, garlic, chipotle pepper, lime zest and lime juice. Taste and add salt if needed after corn is cooked.
This easy and delightful recipe comes from Cindy Danieley, a lady you’ll quietly find always ready to help when there’s a need. Thanks, Cindy!
Margarita Cupcakes
Cindy Danieley
Cupcakes
1 box white cake mix
1-3/4 oz. pkgs. vanilla instant pudding
4 eggs
1/2 cup melted butter
2/3 cup water
1-1/2 tsp. line zest
1/4 cup Silver Tequila
2 Tbs. Triple Sec
1/3 cup lime juice
Frosting
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, softened
1/2 cup butter
5-6-1/2 cups powdered sugar
2 Tbs. lime juice
2 Tbs. silver tequila
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. vanilla
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350° and line two muffin tins with 18 cupcake liners. In a large bowl using a hand mixer, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add lime juice and zest and vanilla and mix until combined.
2. In another large bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt. Add half the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, beating until just combined. Pour in milk and mix until fully incorporated. Add remaining dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Fill cupcake liners 3/4 full of batter. Bake until slightly golden and a toothpick inserted into center of each cupcake comes out clean — about 25 minutes. Let cupcakes cool in pans 5 to 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Pineapple Salsa
Rebecca Lacy
2 cups diced fresh pineapple
¼ cup diced red onion
½ cup jalapeño, diced
Juice and zest of lime
½ cup cilantro
1 clove minced garlic
¼ teaspoon sea salt
Tortilla chips for serving.
In a medium bowl, combine the pineapple, red onion, jalapeño, lime juice and zest, cilantro, garlic, and sea salt. Season to taste.
Cinco de Mayo Brownies
Rebecca Lacy
Any brownie mix 1 T. cinnamon, 1 tsp. chili powder Make mix as directed adding chili powder and cinnamon to the batter. Bake as directed.
NOTE: Use up leftover Easter or any other chocolate candies as follows:
Leftover Easter Candy Brownies
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-in. x 13-in. baking pan
1. Gather all of the leftover chocolate candies and chop them into ¼-inch pieces
2. Prepare one box of brownie mix according to package directions
3. Gently fold in the chopped candy
4. Spread evenly into the prepared baking pan.
5. Bake 40-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool for a half-hour before serving.
Tortilla Espanola
Milton Hartshorn
Ingredients
1. 4 eggs, well beaten
2. 3 medium potatoes
3. 1 small onion
4. 1 green pepper (or jalapeño)
5. Olive oil
6. Salt and pepper to taste.
Peel and chop potatoes. Chop onion and green pepper. In large skillet, fry potatoes with onion and green pepper in olive oil until tender, without browning. Add potatoes to bowl containing beaten eggs. Mix well. Remove some of oil from frying pan. Pour egg and potato mixture into pan for a couple of minutes. Turn omelet over to cook other side by placing a plate on top and turning the pan upside down. Flip the omelet back into the pan. Continue this until brown lightly. Flip to serving plate.
This recipe is delicious! Be sure to try it.
Ceviche Shrimp Salad
Rebecca Lacy
1. 1.25 pound medium shrimp, peeled, deveined and tails removed,
2. 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
3. 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice
4. 2 medium Roma tomatoes, diced (1 cup) 3/4 cup chopped red onion
5. 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
6. 1 medium jalapeño pepper, *seeded if preferred for less heat, diced
7. Salt and pepper, to taste
8. 1/2 medium cucumber, peeled and diced (about 1 cup),
9. 1 medium avocado, diced
Bring a pot of water to a boil. Meanwhile, fill up a medium bowl with ice water, set aside. Add shrimp to boiling water and let cook just until pink and opaque — about one minute. Drain shrimp in a colander then transfer to ice water to cool for a few minutes. Drain well then chop shrimp into small pieces (about 1/2-inch). In a medium non-reactive bowl (you can use the same bowl that was previously filled with ice water), combine shrimp, lime juice, lemon juice, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño pepper and season with salt and pepper to taste. Transfer to refrigerator and let rest 30 minutes to one hour. Toss in cucumber and avocado and serve (if desired you can strain off some of the juices). It's delicious with tortilla chips or over tostada shells.
Note: Rebecca says she uses whatever fresh veggies she has on hand.
This next recipe is from Sheyla Clubb who has strong Brazilian roots. The recipe is not as involved as it looks, and the results are worth it.
Black Bean Stew
Sheyla Clubb
Ingredients
1. 1 pound dry black beans, soaked overnight, or use canned beans for quicker method
2. 5 slices bacon, cut 1/2-in. thick
3. 2 bay leaves
4. 1 small onion, chopped
5. 5 cloves garlic, diced
6. 6 cups water
7. 1 pound Portuguese kielbasa, sliced 1/2-in. thick
8. Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
In a large, heavy-bottom pot, pour in the oil and when it comes to a simmer, add the bacon, and cook, but don’t let get crispy. Remove and save.
Add the onions and garlic to the same pot and sauté, stirring occasionally to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pot until tender, Remove and save. Brown the Kielbasa in the same pot. Add back the bacon, the onion-garlic mix, salt, pepper, and the bay leaves. Add enough water to completely cover, add well-drained black beans and cook covered until stew comes to a boil. Reduce head, and simmer for about one hour or more. Serve over Brazilian Rice.
Brazilian Rice
Ingredients
1. 1/2 cup onions, finely diced
2. 1 large clove garlic, diced
3. 1 Tbs. olive oil
4. 1.5 cups basmati rice, washed or rice of your choice
5. 3 cups water.
Directions
Boil 3 cups water in a tea kettle.
Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic, heat,
Sauté till tender.
Add the Brazilian rice, or rice of your choice and cook, stirring occasionally so it doesn't burn, until it starts forming clumps.
Add the boiling water and the salt, cover and lower the heat to the lowest setting. Cook for 20 minutes or until there's no more water in the bottom. (You will see some holes forming in the surface and you won't hear any more water!) Turn the heat off and lift the cover slightly.
Let the rice sit untouched for 5 more minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork and serve.
Notes: 1-pound dry beans = 2 cups dry beans = 6 cups cooked beans. Feel free to substitute drained, canned beans if desired. Also, other rice of your choice. Can cook in Instant Pot or slow cooker.
Homemade Fry Bread Taco
Tracy Eaststep
Ingredients
4 cups flour
1/2 cup shortening,
2 Tbs. baking powder
1 cup water, more or less.
Cut shortening into flour. Mix the baking powder with the water to form a dough. Let rest for about 10 minutes. Grab a small handful of dough, roll into a ball, then smash flat with a rolling pin or use a tortilla press. Cook in oil, 350 degrees. Flip once to lightly brown.
Place a beef patty on top with fixings of choice and serve as a taco or Tostado.
Honey drizzled over a slice of heated leftover fry bread is a delicious treat.
Taco Twists
Barbara Kellem
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
1 large onion, chopped
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
1 jar (8 oz.) salsa
1 can (4 oz.) chopped green chilies
1 tsp. garlic powder
1/2 tsp. hot pepper sauce
1/4 tsp ground cumin
3 tubes refrigerated crescent rolls
Directions
In a skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink; drain. Add the rest of the ingredients and mis well. Unroll crescent roll dough and separate into 12 rectangles. Place on ungreased baking sheets; press perforations to seal. Place 1/2 cup meat mixture in the center of each rectangle. Bring four corners to the center and twist: pinch to seal. Bake at 350 for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.
Mexican Casserole
Pat Moore
Ingredients
1 lb. hamburger
1 can chopped green chilies
1 can cream of chicken soup
1 can Ranch beans
1 can enchilada sauce
1 pkg. corn chips
2 cups grated cheddar cheese
Directions
Brown hamburger; drain. Add chilies and cream of chicken soup; set aside. Spray 9 X 13 pan with cooking spray; line with coarsely broken corn chips, about half of the package. Top with Ranch beans, half of the cheese, the hamburger mix and enchilada sauce, the rest of the cheese and more broken corn chips. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Serves six.
Your Recipes Are Wanted!
In May we celebrate Mother’s Day. To honor our moms, we ask you to submit recipes of your favorite dish(es) she made when you were still at home. Hopefully, she still makes them for you today! Along with the recipes, we’d like a picture of your mom — whether it’s recent or from the past. We’ll use them on a first received, first used basis. Get your recipes in NOW as the deadline for submission is May 6. Recipes are welcomed from all area residents or former residents! They can come from family, friends, finds or even of your own creation...no matter, send them in to share. May ? is the deadline for “Welcome Spring Salads.” Start searching out those recipes NOW. Submit your recipes for either or both along with your name and why this is a go-to-dish to: jvdouglas36@yahoo.com or mail to Farmington Press, c/o Farmington Chamber of Commerce, 302 N. Washington St., Farmington, Mo 63640. Mark them as “Press Recipes.”