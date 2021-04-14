What's Cooking?

Easter Leftovers and Goodies

Spring has officially arrived, but “Mom Nature” continues to have fits and starts in putting the message into practice. The picture at the left was taken last year when the Hopping Easter Bunny stopped long enough to visit with his fans.

We’re halfway into April, with income taxes to be paid, and the fun and feasting of Easter is now only a memory. Except for all of the leftovers and Easter eggs that didn’t get sent home with those who shared the meal, now tucked away in your refrigerator and freezer waiting for inspiration on how to use them.

Several of our local cooks have come to the rescue sharing their solutions for turning Easter dinner leftovers into delicious and thrifty meals. With income tax to be paid, ways to stretch the family food budget are most welcomed — with the bonus of clearing out space in the refrigerator.

Enjoy trying these recipes that include not only delicious ways to use up the ham and boiled eggs, but even some of those side dishes and candy as well. Don’t miss the Leftover Candy Brownies, plus a bonus recipe for German Easter Eggs to be saved for using when dying those eggs next year! Your family won’t recognize these dishes as being “second chance” creations! All guaranteed to be tasty and thrifty!