What's Cooking?

Easter Leftovers and Goodies
Spring has officially arrived, but “Mom Nature” continues to have fits and starts in putting the message into practice. The picture at the left was taken last year when the Hopping Easter Bunny stopped long enough to visit with his fans.
We’re halfway into April, with income taxes to be paid, and the fun and feasting of Easter is now only a memory. Except for all of the leftovers and Easter eggs that didn’t get sent home with those who shared the meal, now tucked away in your refrigerator and freezer waiting for inspiration on how to use them.
Several of our local cooks have come to the rescue sharing their solutions for turning Easter dinner leftovers into delicious and thrifty meals. With income tax to be paid, ways to stretch the family food budget are most welcomed — with the bonus of clearing out space in the refrigerator.
Enjoy trying these recipes that include not only delicious ways to use up the ham and boiled eggs, but even some of those side dishes and candy as well. Don’t miss the Leftover Candy Brownies, plus a bonus recipe for German Easter Eggs to be saved for using when dying those eggs next year! Your family won’t recognize these dishes as being “second chance” creations! All guaranteed to be tasty and thrifty!
Easter Dinner and Trimmings
Traditional baked ham, mashed potatoes, Mom’s creamed peas and a glass of good white wine make this a classic Easter dinner prepared by Doug McDermott.
Every holiday we had this dish that always seemed special to me, even though it was very simple.
Grandma’s Creamed Peas
Bring 2 1/2 cups of water to boil at medium-high heat Add 3 cups of frozen peas (break and clumps) Boil 6-8 minutes uncovered until medium tender, but firm. Drain all excess but 1/2 cup of water. Add 2 Tbs of butter, stir and let melt. Sprinkle 3/4 Tsp sugar. Add slurry of 1 Tbs flour and 3 Tbs water and stir immediately. Let cook until creamy, stirring often. Add heavy dash of black pepper. Remove from heat and serve.
Skillet Ham & Brussel Sprouts
Directions
Heat 3 Tbs olive oil in heavy skillet on medium high heat. Add approximately 2 cups diced ham and cook until ham begins to crisp, stirring occasionally. Add small, sweet onion, sliced, stir and cook until onions become translucent. Add 1 Tbs minced garlic and cook until fragrant, stirring. (If pan seems dry, add additional 1-2 Tbs olive oil.) Add 4-6 cups Washed Halved Brussels Sprouts to pan and cook until side touching pan begins to caramelize. Stir. Sprinkle with coarse ground black pepper, 3 Tbs fresh ground parsley and a dash of sea salt (be careful not to over salt based on salt level of ham)
Sherry's Potato Salad
Sherry Gremminger
Ingredients
1. 4-5 medium red potatoes, boiled, and peeled and cut into small chunks
2. 3-4 Easter eggs, peeled of course, and cut into small pieces
3. 1/2 onion, chopped in a food processor
4. About 15 green olives chopped in a food processor
5. 2 dill pickles, chopped in a food processor
6. Enough mayo or Miracle Whip (which I prefer) to make the mixture smooth
7. Liberal sprinkling of curry powder
8. Sprinkle top with paprika
The curry makes the potato salad have a very different taste and it's one of my favorites.
Mary’s Sweet Potato Pancakes
Mary McCormick
Ingredients
1. 3 Cups COLD mashed sweet potatoes
2. 1/2 Cup brown sugar
3. 1/2 tsp cinnamon
4. 1 small egg
5. 1 tsp vanilla
6. 1 Cup flour, divided
7. 1/4 Cup Canola oil
Directions
In a medium-sized bowl, combine the sweet potatoes, brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, egg and 1/2 cup of the flour. If you don’t have a small egg, in a small bowl lightly whisk the egg you’re using and pour half into your mixture. The mixture should be slightly stiff when stirring. If not, add a little more flour.
Using a small scoop (a cookie scoop works great), scoop out balls of dough onto a plate, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Add canola oil to a large skillet, and heat for a few minutes. Pour remaining 1/2 cup flour onto a plate or shallow bowl and roll each sweet potato roll in the flour, flattening it slightly. Place in skillet and cook until lightly brown on both sides. Note: Can add other seasonings such as ginger for a taste boost.
Using the same basic instructions follow ingredients below for:
Mashed Potato Pancakes
Mary McCormick
Ingredients
1. 3 Cups mashed potatoes, chilled
2. 1 egg, slightly beaten
3. 1 cup flour, divided
4. 2 Tbs. chicken bouillon granules
5. 1/4 cup diced chives
6. 1 to 1 1/2 cups grated cheddar cheese
7. 5 Tbs. Canola oil
Make same as for sweet potato pancakes above, just changing ingredients.
NOTE: Since you’re using leftover potatoes, adjust amounts to suit what’s available.
Pineapple Ham Loaf/Glazed Ham Loaf
Farmington Senior Nutrition Center
This is the recipe used at the center located on Wallace Road. We added salt and pepper, as they don’t use it at the center due to dietary restrictions of some of their clients.
Ingredients
1. 2 eggs
2. 1 cup milk
3. 1 cup crushed saltines (about 30)
4. 1/2 tsp salt
5. 1/8 tsp. Pepper
6. 1-1/2 lbs. ground fully cooked ham
7. 1/2 lb. ground pork
8. 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
9. 2 Tbs. cider vinegar
10. 1 tsp ground mustard
11. 1 8 oz. can sliced pineapple, drained
12. In a large bowl, combine the first five ingredients. Crumble ham and pork over mixture; mix well. Line an 8-in. x 4-in. loaf pan or un-greased pan with parchment paper. Pat meat mixture evenly into the pan and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until center of loaf reaches 160 degrees. Meanwhile, combine the brown sugar, vinegar and mustard. At the end of the hour, place three pineapple slices on top of the loaf and pour for an additional 20-30 minutes.
Let stand for 15 minutes. Invert onto a serving platter. Makes 6 servings.
Birthday Special!
Cooper’s family are fairly new to our community but say they truly love their new home and have made lots of wonderful friends. They took advantage of the picture-perfect day and moved their Easter meal outdoors onto their patio. It was a three-day celebration of Easter, Cooper’s 10th birthday and a long-delayed visit due to the pandemic from Alison’s parents, Mike and Ann Moses. Now Alison plans to make use of the leftover ham with the following recipe.
Asparagus and Ham Casserole
Alison Sprung
Ingredients
1. 4 cups dry stuffing mix
2. 2 cups of Swiss cheese
3. 2 cups of uncooked asparagus
4. 2 cups of cubed leftover ham
5. 1 can of Cream of Mushroom soup
6. 2 cups of milk
7. 5 eggs
Mix together stuffing, cheese, asparagus and ham in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, mix the soup, milk and eggs. Pour over the dry ingredients and mix.
Put in a greased baking dish and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
7UP Biscuits – a side extra
Preheat oven to 425
Ingredients
4 baking mix
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup butter, melted
Directions
Stir the mix and sour cream together. Dough will be soft. On a bread board or countertop, sprinkle more baking mix and then knead and fold dough until coated with the mix. Pat dough, roll out and cut. Pour melted butter into a 9x13 pan, place biscuits in pan and bake 12-15 minutes at 425 degrees.
________________________________________________________________
Belinda lives on a large farm with her husband Ed where they raise cattle and assorted rescued animals. Ironically, they prefer pork to beef dishes! Here’s one of her thrifty recycled uses of both the Easter ham and the boiled eggs!
Ham & Egg Casserole
Belinda Harris
Ingredients
1. 1/2 cup ripe olives
2. 2 cups milk
3. 6 or 7 hard-boiled eggs, quartered
4. 3 thick ham slices, cut to 1-inch pieces
5. 1/4 cup butter
6. 1 tsp salt
7. 1/3 cup sifted flour
8. 1 Tbs. instant onion
9. 1 tsp. Prepared mustard
Directions
Arrange eggs in a one-quart baking dish. Place ham and olives over the eggs. Make white sauce with butter, salt, flour, seasonings and milk. Cook until thick. Pour sauce over all. Bake for 30 minutes at 375 degrees. A great brunch dish. If you decide to try adding fresh asparagus or frozen spinach on top of this, let us know how it turns out.
Another of Belinda’s budget-stretcher and tasty uses of that leftover ham is to make the following different dish for:
Glazed Ham Balls
Ingredients
1. 3 eggs
2. 1 cup milk
3. 1-1/4 cups quick-cooking oats
4. 2-1/2 pounds ground fully cooked ham
Sauce
1. 1 cup plus 2 Tbs. packed brown sugar
2. 3 Tbs. cornstarch
3. 1/2 tsp. ground cloves, optional
4. 1-3/4 cups pineapple juice
5. 1/2 cup light corn syrup
6. 3 Tbs. cider vinegar
7. 4-1/2 tsp. Dijon mustard
Directions
In a bowl, combine the eggs, milk, oats and ham; mix well. Shape into 1-1/2-inch balls. Place in a greased 15-in. x 10-in. x 1-in. baking pan. In a saucepan, combine the brown sugar, cornstarch and cloves, if using. Stir in pineapple juice, corn syrup, vinegar and mustard until smooth. Bring to a boil over medium heat; cook and stir for two minutes. Pour over ham balls. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes or until browned. Makes 10 ham balls.
Crockpot Ham & Bean Soup
Alison Sprung
Ingredients
1. 4 cups of cubed leftover ham
2. 2 cups of canned Navy beans
3. 2 cups of celery, chopped
4. 2 cups of carrots, chopped
5. 1 large onion, chopped
6. 2 cloves of minced garlic
7. 8 cups of chicken broth
8. 1 Tbs. parsley
9. Salt & pepper to taste
Add all ingredients to a crockpot and cook on low for six to eight hours.
Of course, you can’t have ham & beans without a big, buttered chunk of hot cornbread! Here’s a special one with a little extra taste and kick that perfectly complements the bean dish! Better make a double batch!
Corny Corn Cornbread
A little something extra
Ingredients
1 cup cornmeal
1 8.5 oz. can whole kernel or creamed corn
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp salt
1 Tbs. jalapeno pepper, seeded and chopped fine 3 eggs, slightly beaten
3/4 cup plus 1/4cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
1/2 cup milk
1/3 cup oil
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 12-cup muffin pan or 8”x 8” cake pan.
In a large bowl, combine first five ingredients with a spatula. Add the eggs 3/4 cup cheese, milk and oil. Combine all until well blended.
Pour into muffin cups or the pan. Sprinkle the remaining 1/4 cup of cheese over the top. Bake for about 20-25 minutes until a toothpick insert- ed into the center of a muffin or the cake comes out clean.
Serve warm with lots of butter.
All the Way From Hawaii
Next is a favorite from former resident Carron Hedgecorth who now lives in Pepeekeo, Hawaii, with her family that includes her daughter, Jamie, five beautiful granddaughters, and a newly arrived great-grandson. No wonder she’s happy!
Macaroni Salad with Cooked Dressing
Carron Hedgecorth
Dressing Ingredients
1. 2 eggs, beaten
2. 2/3 cup sugar
3. 3 Tbs. vinegar 1 cup Miracle Whip or mayo 4. 1 heaping Tbs. dry mustard
In a saucepan beat two eggs well. Add and stir in sugar and vinegar. Cook on a medium heat, stirring continuously until thick. Once removed from heat add Miracle Whip and mustard. Stir well together.
Salad Ingredients
1. 1 16-oz.box macaroni, cooked
2. 6 hard boiled eggs
3. Celery, diced
4. Onions, diced
5. Sweet pickle relish to taste.
Stir all ingredients together and pour the cooked dressing over it. Mix thoroughly. Place in refrigerator and let chill.
Ham and Cheese Sliders
This recipe will quickly become a favorite and easy dish to prepare for anytime of the day or occasion.
Hawaiian Rolls Baked Sliders
Sheila Blackwell
Ingredients
1. 1-12 pack of Hawaiian dinner rolls
1 lb. deli ham, shaved or thin sliced leftover ham
1 lb. swiss cheese, thinly sliced
1 1/2 sticks butter
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
3 teaspoons of poppy seeds
1 onion, chopped
Directions
Heat oven to 350. Melt butter and mix in mustard, Worcestershire sauce, onion and poppy seed. Simmer for several minutes. Cut the entire pack of rolls in half, horizontally (keeping all top and bottom halves intact).
In a greased 9×13 pan, place bottom half of rolls and spread 1/3 of the onion mixture over the bot- tom of the rolls followed by the ham and cheese.
Replace the tops of the rolls and spread the remaining onion mixture over top.
Cover and bake for 15-20 minutes and once finished, separate for serving.
Heather and Mandie
We caught Heather Garner and Mandie Farrell together, which is not unusual, at a Kiwanis Radio Day. We decided to use the picture of this active duo who, between volunteering and their jobs, are also very good cooks! The Avocado Egg Salad below is from Heather and Mandi’s Ham and Green Beans recipe that follows.
Avocado Egg Salad
Heather Garner
Ingredients
1. 2 avocados, whole, pitted 2. 1 tsp. chives
3. 8 boiled eggs, whole
4. 4 Tbs, mayonnaise
5. 1/4 tsp. black pepper, or to taste 6. 3 tsp. red wine vinegar
7. 1/2 tsp. Kosher salt.
Like any good recipe, I eyeball it as I throw everything together to get the consistency and ingredients the way I prefer. Serve as a sandwich on rye bread, fill some celery sticks or mini sweet peppers with the mix or put some on a roasted red hummus wrap. All low carb, of course!
Crockpot Ham and Green Beans
Mandi Farrell
Ingredients
1. 2 lbs. of fresh green beans, rinsed and snapped
2. 2 lbs. of leftover cooked ham, diced – preferably Ozark Pride Ham – they’re best!
3. 1 onion, diced
4. 4 baking potatoes,
peeled and diced
5. Salt and pepper to taste
Any other preferred seasonings. We use Montana Steak Seasoning and a sprinkle of cayenne on almost everything!
Put everything in a crockpot and cook for six hours on low.
__________________________________________________________________________
Mini Ham & Cheese Frittatas
Ruth Smith
Ingredients
1. 6 large eggs + 4 egg whites
2. 2 Tbs. milk
3. 1/4 tsp. salt & 1/4 tsp. pepper
4. 3 Tbs. minced chives
5. 3/4 cup ham, cubed
6. 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
7. Preheat oven to 375.
Directions
In a bowl, whisk together eggs, egg whites, milk and seasonings until blended; stir in chives. Divide ham and cheese among eight oiled muffin cups. Top with egg mixture, filling cups three-fourths full.
Bake until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 22-25 minutes. Run a knife around the edges to loosen. Serve hot.
Pasta with Ham and Peas
Ruth Smith
Ingredients for 8 servings
1. 1 lb. uncooked pasta of your choice
2. 2 Tbs. butter
3. 3 Tbs. olive oil, divided
4. 12 green onions, slice thin
5. 1 shallot, finely chopped
6. 1/2 cup white wine or chicken broth
7. 1/4 tsp salt and 1/8 tsp pepper
8. 1 head Boston lettuce, cut into 3/4-in. slices
9. 2 cups fresh or frozen peas
10. 1 cup Parmesan cheese
11. 4 oz. thinly slice ham or prosciutto, cut into 1/2-in. strips
Directions
Cook pasta according to package directions to al dente. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat butter and 2 tbs. oil over medium-high heat. Add onions and shallot; cook and stir until tender. Stir in wine. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 6-8 min. or until liquid is almost evaporated. Add broth and seasonings. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; stir in lettuce and peas. Cook and stir until lettuce is wilted. Drain pasta; add to pan. Stir in cheese and ham, drizzle with remaining oil. Top with additional Parmesan cheese.
Basic Ham Salad
Ingredients
1 lb. cooked ham, diced or ground
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1 cup celery diced
Black pepper to taste
Mix together well. Taste, add or adjust seasonings.
Optional add ins
3 Tbs. sweet pickle relish
2 tsp. mustard or Dijon
1/2 cup chopped dill pickle or 2 tbs. juice
You can chop or grind the leftover ham in your food processor. It can also be frozen by placing it in plastic food containers. Just do it the same day it’s made. It keeps well.
Leftover Easter Candy Brownies
It was fun finding all of the hidden Easter baskets, yummy chocolate bunnies, dyed eggs and filled plastic ones, but now what to do with all of the leftovers? This is one of those, “Why didn’t I think of that?” recipes — fun and so simple! Your family and friends will love helping you get rid of your yummy ‘leftovers.’
From a Mom of 4 Chocolate-Hyper-Kids
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-in. x 13-in. baking pan
1. Round up all of the leftover chocolate Easter candy, even those that you’ve hidden for later, i.e. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, marshmallow and cream chocolate eggs, solid milk chocolate bunnies and eggs, etc.
2. Chop them all up into ¼-inch pieces
3. Prepare one box of brownie mix according to package directions
4. Gently fold in the chopped candy
5. Spread evenly into the prepared baking pan.
6. Bake 40-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool for a half-hour.
Serve plain or with ice cream.
Note: If you have white chocolate bunnies, etc., just use white cake mix instead of the brownie mix and follow the package directions. Then add your chopped chocolate and maybe toss in a handful of sprinkles to add to the mix. Bake in muffin tins or in a cake pan and ice after they have cooled with your choice of frosting. The possibilities are endless!
German Easter Eggs
Sherry Gremminger and her grandson make these special Easter eggs that come from an old German recipe and tradition. She uses onion skins and red or green cabbage leaves to dye the eggs. Onion skins give a dark brown color, Sherry decorated them with pieces of clover and other plants from her yard, which leave a yellow imprint on the brown. Red cabbage yields blue eggs. Green cabbage leaves work well also. Be sure to use white eggs only. Below are the full directions.
Ingredients
Onion peels (red or yellow) from about 10 onions
White eggs
Any small leaves you find in your yard that are also flexible such as rose leaves, violet leaves, clover, etc.
Salt - 1 tsp.
Pantyhose and thread
Prepare each egg, which is a bit fiddly, by placing a small leaf so it hugs the egg and then slide the egg inside a pantyhose (knee-highs or cheesecloth work well also). Tie a thread on each side of the egg to prevent the leaf from slipping. Repeat the process until all the eggs are “dressed” in pantyhose.
Fill your pot with water, add the onion peels and boil the eggs for 15-20 minutes. Make sure the heat is not very high to prevent the eggs from knocking together in the pot and cracking.
Cool the eggs, remove the pantyhose and the leaves, wipe any leaf remnants with a cloth. To make the eggs shiny, simply rub each egg with a very little bit of oil.
Your Recipes Are Wanted!
In May we celebrate Mother’s Day. To honor our moms, we ask you to submit recipes of your favorite dish(es) she made when you were still at home. Hopefully, she still makes them for you today! Along with the recipes, we’d like a picture of your mom — whether it’s recent or from the past. We’ll use them on a first received, first used basis. Get your recipes in NOW as the deadline for submitting them for the page “Cinco de Mayo” — with appropriate Mexican dishes — deadline for recipes is Thursday, April 22nd. The food page will be in the Farmington Press on April 28th. Pictures of your dishes or festivities, if available, are appreciated.
Recipes are welcomed from all area residents or former residents! They can come from family, friends, finds or even of your own creation...no matter, send them in to share.
Other deadlines for food pages appearing in the near future are May 6th we honor our moms with “Mom’s Best”; May 20th is “Welcome Spring Salads.” Start searching out those recipes NOW.
Submit your recipes for either or both along with your name and why this is a go-to-dish to: jvdouglas36@yahoo.com or mail to Farmington Press, c/o Farmington Chamber of Commerce, 302 N. Washington St., Farmington, Mo 63640. Mark them as “Press Recipes.”