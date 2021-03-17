What's Cooking?

Who doesn’t enjoy a new recipe? Even if it’s only to read and think, “That sounds really good!” Maybe you’ll even try it! We’re hoping that you’ll try several of the recipes we’ll be featuring on this new cooking page. They’re all tried and true and come from local cooks — many that you probably know.

The recipes in this maiden column are favorites that have been gathered from both youngsters, who had a little assistance, and also well-seasoned — if at times reluctant — cooks. We’ve tried to select something to suit everyone’s taste and skill level.

This is the first of what we hope will be many more pages filled with recipes that local cooks have collected from finds, friends, and family as well as their own fertile minds. Potluck dinners have not been possible this past year due to the COVID epidemic, but we can still sample and enjoy the dishes made from recipes of others. We hope yours will be among them. We’d love to share them, with pictures if you could, of the finished product.

For this introductory feature we’ll begin with favorite starters…

Appetizers and Snacks