What's Cooking?

Who doesn’t enjoy a new recipe? Even if it’s only to read and think, “That sounds really good!” Maybe you’ll even try it! We’re hoping that you’ll try several of the recipes we’ll be featuring on this new cooking page. They’re all tried and true and come from local cooks — many that you probably know.
The recipes in this maiden column are favorites that have been gathered from both youngsters, who had a little assistance, and also well-seasoned — if at times reluctant — cooks. We’ve tried to select something to suit everyone’s taste and skill level.
This is the first of what we hope will be many more pages filled with recipes that local cooks have collected from finds, friends, and family as well as their own fertile minds. Potluck dinners have not been possible this past year due to the COVID epidemic, but we can still sample and enjoy the dishes made from recipes of others. We hope yours will be among them. We’d love to share them, with pictures if you could, of the finished product.
For this introductory feature we’ll begin with favorite starters…
Appetizers and Snacks
Our first recipe is appropriately from three young siblings who are just starting their cooking careers. Their “Mawmaw” Parks and Uncle Adam Parks came over to share the finished product. Their mom Sara said everyone had such a good time and enjoyed it so much that this may become a Sunday evening tradition.
English Muffin Pizzas
Mackenzie, Madison and Logan Parks
Ingredients
1. 6 –pack of English muffins
2. 1 pack of sliced pepperoni, cut each piece into fourths
3. 1 can of pizza sauce
4. 1 8-oz. bag of shredded mozzarella cheese
Optional – other pizza toppings such as sliced onions, sliced green peppers, black olives, etc.
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a 9X12 baking sheet with aluminum foil. Carefully using a sharp knife slice the English Muffins in half horizontally.
Spread sliced muffin halves flat on the baking sheet Spoon on pizza sauce to thoroughly cover each half.
Place pepperoni slice on top of pizza sauce.
Sprinkle mozzarella chess over that.
Bake 15 minutes at 400 degrees, or until the cheese is melted and beginning to brown. Watch closely so it doesn’t burn. Makes 12 servings.
Oriental Snack Mix
Madison, Logan and Mackenzie
Ingredients
1. 3 cups of rice squares cereal
2. 3 cups of corn squares cereal
3. 2 cups of wheat squares cereal
4. 1 1/2 cups of mini pretzels
5. 6-oz. can cashew halves and pieces
6. 1/2 cup of vegetable oil
7. 1/2 Tbs. soy sauce
8. 1 1/2 tsps. garlic powder
9. 1 1/2 tsps. onion powder
Directions
Preheat oven to 250 F.
Combine all cereals, pretzels and cashew nuts in a 9x13 aluminum baking sheet. Stir and mix. In a medium-size bowl, combine vegetable oil, soy sauce, garlic powder and onion powder and stir to mix well. Then pour this over the dry ingredients on the baking sheet. Using tongs, toss the cereal in the pan to mix really well, making certain all pieces are covered. Bake at 250 degrees for one hour, stir mixture every 15 minutes. Allow to cool before eating. Makes nine cups of mix.
________________________________________________________________
Something for the sweet tooth. The following smack recipe comes from Elma Jennings who got this recipe in 2012 while attending the 90th birthday celebration of her oldest (there are six of them!) sister, Norma Jacobs who lives in Ohio. Elma said, “Norma’s daughter-in-law, Susan Jacobs, made this for the birthday reception and I liked it so much she gave me the recipe. I’ve been making it ever since for the family and many other occasions. It doesn’t last long at our house.”
White Chocolate Bugle Mix
Elma Jennings
Ingredients
1. 1 lb. white chocolate
2. 1 cup Rice Chex
3. 2 cups Corn Chex
4. 2 1/2 cups Bugles
5. 2 1/2 cups mixed nuts
6. 1 cup pecans
7. 2 cups raisins (Elma uses only 1 cup)
8. 2 cups candy corn
Directions
Mix everything together in a large bowl, except the white chocolate. Melt the chocolate in the microwave using a four-cup measuring cup (or do half at a time). Microwave for one minute at power level seven. Stir with a spoon. Do this twice more until the chocolate is melted. Pour about one-fourth of the mixture over the dry ingredients and stir; pour one-fourth more and stir again, then pour the remaining chocolate into the mix and stir thoroughly.
Place a very long strip of waxed paper on the countertop and pour the mixture onto it. Or use two large cookie sheets lined with waxed paper. Spread out evenly and let set until the chocolate is firm. When hardened, break into large pieces and then into smaller pieces. Can be served at once or placed in bags and frozen.
________________________________________________________________
Shelly Hartmann is an excellent cook and has worked as a dietitian at both Parkland Health Center and the Dialysis Center in Farmington for many years. A native of Maryland, she supplied this easy treat for...
Broiled Oyster On The Half Shell
Shelley Hartmann
Directions
1. Leave the oyster on the half shell
2. Sprinkle lightly with garlic salt
3. Sprinkle with grated cheddar cheese
4. Place a raw two-inch slice of bacon on top of the cheese.
5. Broil until bacon is cooked. Serve hot.
Mushroom Croustades
Shelley Hartmann
Ingredients
1/4 cup butter, (1/2 stick), melted
3 Tbs. finely chopped shallot or green onion
1/2 lb. finely chopped mushrooms
2 Tbs. flour
1 1/2 TBS finely chopped chives
1 Tbs. finely chopped parsley
1/2 tsp. salt and ground red pepper
1/4 lb. Italian sausage cut into pieces
1 cup whipping cream
1/2 tsp. fresh lemon juice
Croustades
Directions
Melt the butter in a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat, add the chopped shallot and sauté until browned. Blend in the mushrooms, stirring constantly until liquid is evaporated, 10 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with the flour, chives, parsley, salt and red pepper. Add the Italian sausage, stirring constantly until browned and crumbly. Pour in the whipping cream and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until mixture thickens, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat, stir in the lemon juice. Let cool slightly.
To assemble: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spoon filling evenly onto croustades (small bread slices of your choice). Arrange on a baking sheet and sprinkle fresh grated Parmesan cheese over the tops. Bake until cheese melts, about 10 minutes. Serve warm.
________________________________________________________________
When the cry “There’s nothing to do!!” is heard, smart parents like Kasey Beaton have the answer! Solution: Kids love to cook — especially easy snacks that give instant pleasure! It’s been a hard year for kids and parents alike due to the COVID epidemic: no school, no play dates, and no big birthday parties! Kasey and husband Ron Beaton, who is pastor of Memorial United Methodist Church, instead got creative and sought fun family activities, like exploring their new home area.
Nutty Crunch Mix
Isaac & Hannah Beaton
Ingredients
1. A cup of Crunch
2. 1 cup chopped pecans
3. 1 cup granola (flavored or plain)
4. 1 cup walnuts
5. 1 cup Honey Nut Cheerios
6. 1 cup pepitas or sunflower seed
7. 1 Tbs. olive oil
Mix together and then add the olive oil and stir well. Bake at 350 for 10 mins. Share and Enjoy!
The Beaton family arrived in Farmington to fill the ministry for MUMC on North Street in Farmington just shortly before the COVID epidemic hit in full force. In many instances, their ministry has been far from what they had expected but, like planning activities for the kids; with a lot of prayer, innovation, effort and cooperation the Beatons have become an active, much-welcomed and integral part of the church family and community. Pastor Ron has even resorted to such unusual pulpits from which to reach his parishioners as “preaching from the roof top” on occasion.
________________________________________________________________
Jackie Berry of Bonne Terre said, “I love to entertain friends and family...but I really don’t enjoy cooking! So easy appetizers are my best friends. These are among my favorites as they are easy and deeelicious!”
Hot Cheesy Artichoke Dip
Jackie Berry
Ingredients
1. 1 14-oz. can artichoke hearts (drained and chopped)
2. 1/3 cup mayonnaise
3. 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
4. ½ cup shredded Parmesan
Directions
In a medium bowl, combine and mix all of the three ingredients together. Bake at 400 for 20 minutes until golden and bubbly. Serve with crusty bread or crackers.
Neiman Marcus Dip
Jackie Berry
Ingredients
1. 8 oz. cheddar cheese (finely shredded)
2. 12 slices bacon (fried crispy, crumbled)
3. 6 green onions (chopped)
4. 1 cup mayonnaise
5. Optional: ¾ cup slivered almonds
Directions
In a medium bowl, combine and mix all ingredients together. Refrigerate. Serve with crackers.
________________________________________________________________
Cheese Party Crisps
(also called ‘funeral cookies’ in the South)
Ingredients
1. 2 sticks oleo
2. 1 lb. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
3. 1 tsp. salt
4. 1 tsp. red pepper
5. 2 1/2 Cups flour, sifted
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
Cream the oleo and cheese together until smooth and mix in the next three ingredients until smooth. Pour out onto a sheet of waxed paper and roll into a log. Wrap tightly and chill overnight. Slice and bake on a non-greased cookie sheet at 400 for 10 minutes. Let cool before serving. Dough roll may be frozen to be baked later.
________________________________________________________________
Ursula Warren knows her way around a kitchen as the director of the Farmington Nutrition and Senior Center. This is her son Adam’s favorite spicy dip and he made it often when he was home on leave from the Marine Corps last fall.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Ursula Warren
Ingredients
1. 2 pkgs cream cheese
2. 3/4 Cup (correct) Frank’s Red-Hot Sauce
3. 1/2 cup ranch dressing
4. 1 large can of chicken, shredded
5. 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese.
Directions
In a large skillet over medium heat, combine chicken, hot sauce and cream cheese. Once that’s melted, add ranch dressing and cheese. Stir until the cheese is melted; transfer to a crockpot to keep warm. Serve with crackers or chips.
________________________________________________________________
Chris Landrum is well-known in the area as a superb cook (especially her cakes!) and for organizing the annual “Help the Hungry Bake Sale.” She shares the next two easy and childhood favorites of many of us saying, “I think we adults are sometimes embarrassed to admit that we like pigs in the blanket, but this recipe ratches everything up a few notches to make them perfectly acceptable for us to once again enjoy them. Kids love them, too!”
Pigs In A Blanket
Chris Landrum
Pigs Ingredients
1. 1 (9 1/2X9”) sheet puff pastry, thawed
2. 1 large egg, beaten with 1 Tbs. water
3. 32 cocktail franks, patted dry
4. 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
5. 2 tsps. Everything Bagel Seasoning (recipe below)
6. 1/2 tsp. pepper
Mustard Sauce Ingredients
1. 1/3 cup yellow mustard
2. 2 Tbs. cider vinegar
3. 2 Tbs. packed brown sugar
4. 1 Tbs. ketchup
5. 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
6. 1/2 tsp. hot sauce
7. 1/4 tsp. pepper
Directions
Heat oven to 400. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Unfold puff pastry on lightly floured counter and roll into a 12 x 9-inch rectangle.
Trim dough to a 12 x 8-inch rectangle, using a knife or pizza wheel. Cut dough into eight 1-inch strips and then cut dough crosswise at three-inch intervals. You should have 32 dough strips.
Lightly brush one row of dough strips with egg wash. Roll one frank in each dough strip and move, seam side down, to prepared sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and franks. Space about 1/2 inch apart.
In a bowl, combine Parmesan, bagel seasoning and pepper. Working with a few bundles at a time, brush tops with egg wash and sprinkle with the cheese mixture. Bake until pastry is golden brown, about 23 minutes. Serve with mustard sauce.
Note: Pigs can be covered with plastic wrap and refrigerated for up to 24 hours. Then baked as directed.
Everything Bagel Seasoning Recipe:
Ingredients
1. 1 tsp. sesame seeds
2. 1 tsp. poppy seeds
3. 1 tsp. dried minced garlic
4. 1 tsp. dried onion flakes
5. 1 tsp. kosher salt
Instructions
Combine all in a bowl. Extra can be saved in a tightly sealed container. (Seasoning available at Trader’s Joes.)
Crackerjack Popped Corn
Chris Landrum
Ingredients
1. Make 8 quarts popped popcorn. (Four bags of microwave popcorn. Chris uses “movie style” for extra butter flavor.)
2. 1 cup butter (2 sticks)
3. 1/2 cup light corn syrup
4. 1 tsp. salt
5. 1 tsp. butter flavoring
6. 1/2 tsp. baking soda
7. Nuts of choice (optional)
Directions
Place popped popcorn and nuts in a large roaster pan. Preheat oven to 250 (low).
Add brown sugar, butter, corn syrup and salt to a medium sized saucepan and heat to boiling, stirring constantly. Boil for five minutes.
Off heat, add butter flavoring and baking soda and stir until foaming. Pour over popcorn and -stir until event distributed. Not all popcorn will be covered with the syrup mixture.
Bake popcorn one hour, stirring every 15 minutes to distribute syrup over the ingredients. Cool and serve.
Goes great with a movie at home or at a drive-in!
________________________________________________________________
Rebecca Lacy who is an accomplished decorative painter and cook; along with her husband Larry, a landscaper, shared their favorite snack because she said, “It’s healthy and takes care of my chocolate craving!”
No-Sugar Added Protein Chocolate Candy
Rebecca Lacy
Ingredients
1 can chickpeas
1 cup no-sugar added chocolate chips (she uses Bake Believe Baking Chips 35% cacao)
4 dates
6 dried apricots or whatever fruit you like
1/4 cup milk (she uses almond milk)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350
Rinse and drain chickpeas. Line large baking sheet with parchment paper, spread chickpeas on the pan. Bake for approximately 60 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Cook until they are completely dry inside. Keep the parchment on the pan to use later.
Finely chop dates and apricots. Melt chocolate over medium heat, stirring constantly. Add milk a little at a time until the right consistency is achieved. Stir in chickpeas and fruit and mix until covered. Drop by spoonful onto the parchment paper. Place in freezer for one hour before serving.
Store in airtight container in refrigerator.
________________________________________________________________
The next four recipes came from a recent gathering of a bridge club that allows me to play with them. Since I’m a lousy bridge player we at least started off well with these yummy appetizers.
Barb’s Dill Pickle Crescent Pinwheels
Barb Hartshorn
Ingredients
1. 1 can crescent rolls (or 1 sheet of dough)
2. 1/2 cup of chive & onion cream cheese
3. 1/4 cup finely chopped dill pickle, dry well
4. 1/4 cup finely chopped ham
Directions
Preheat oven to 375.
Unroll dough and separate into two long rectangles (12x4”) firmly pressing the separations together to seal, making sure they are well sealed. Spread the cream cheese over each rectangle to the edges. Sprinkle with the finely chopped pickles and ham. Starting with the short side, roll up each rectangle and slice each roll, making a total of 12-14 slices. Place on a cookie sheet, cut side down. Bake at 13-16 minutes.
Note: It helps to chill the rolls for several minutes.
________________________________________________________________
Jo's Cheese Dip
Jo Schaper
Ingredients
1. 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
2. 2 cups shredded sharp cheese
3. 2 cups mayo
4. 1 medium onion, diced fine
5. 1 can chiles, drained and diced fine
6. Pepperoni and sliced black olives for topping
Directions
Preheat oven to 325
Mix all ingredients together, except the toppings. Bake uncovered for 25 minutes. Top with sliced black olives and pepperoni. Serve with crackers, plain or spicy.
________________________________________________________________
Karen’s Shrimp Mold
Karen Uding
Ingredients
1. 1 lb. frozen extra-small shrimp
2. 1 can cream of shrimp soup
3. 1 pkg. Knox gelatin and 2 Tbs. warm water
4. 1/2 cup celery, finely diced
5. 1/2 cup green pepper, finely diced
6. 1/4 cup onion. finely diced*
7. 2 Tbs. ketchup
8. 1 8-oz. pkg. cream cheese
9. 3/4 cup mayo
Directions
Heat the soup and stir in cream cheese. Dissolve the gelatin in 2 Tbs. warm water and set aside. Stir diced veggies, ketchup and shrimp in the soup. Add the gelatin and mayo and mix well. Pour into gelatin mold. Place in fridge until firm. To remove from the mold, wrap a hot dish towel around the mold or place carefully into a bowl of hot water for no more than one or two minutes. Remove from the mold onto a plate and serve with crackers.
*Slice onions with a potato peeler for then slices. Easy to dice and helps eliminate tears.
________________________________________________________________
Reuben Egg Roll Wrap
Janet Douglas
Like most of my bridge bids, I didn’t make this… but almost did.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups sauerkraut, drained
1 1/2 tsps. caraway seeds
Juice of one lemon
6 oz. corned beef, thinly sliced and cut into strips
4 oz. Swiss cheese, thin slice and cut into strips
1 egg beaten with 1 Tbs. water
8 egg-roll wrappers
2 Tbs. prepared yellow mustard
1 cup vegetable oil
Thousand Island dressing, purchased
Directions
Sauté sauerkraut and caraway in a skillet over medium-high heat. When most of the moisture has evaporated and sauerkraut begins to brown stir in lemon juice and west aside. Prepare corned beef (Budding brand works well), cheeses and egg-wash.
Arrange a wrapper on a work surface with corner toward you; brush edges with egg-wash. Place a strip of cheese on the wrapper about 1 inch above the bottom corner, then top with strips of beef and about 3 Tbs. of sauerkraut: drizzle with mustard. Fold the bottom corner up over the fillings to enclose, fold in the sides, then roll to the top corner of the wrapper. Repeat with remaining wrappers and fillings.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high to 360 degrees. Add half the egg rolls and fry on all sides until brown and crisp, 5-7 minutes; drain on paper towels while frying remaining rolls. Cut rolls in half and serve with Thousand Island dressing for dipping. Makes 8 rolls, or 16 cut in half.
________________________________________________________________
Crunchy crackers of all varieties are a required mate for dips. The following is one of many recipes for Spice Crackers...
Spicy Crackers
1 1/3 Cups canola or vegetable oil
3 Tbs. red pepper flakes
1 pkg. dry Ranch Dressing
3 Tbs. dill weed
2 Tbs. garlic powder
1 one-pound bag soda crackers
Divide crackers into gallon baggies. Combine the rest of the ingredients in a bowl and whisk together. Divide mixture and pour into each baggie. Close baggie tightly and agitate the crackers. Turn crackers in bag every 15 minute for about an hour.
Note: This can be changed to fit your own tastes or for what is on your spice shelf. Just be sure to mix really well and let set for a while before serving.
Recipes Wanted!
We’ll be looking for leftover and budget-stretching dishes to help out after Tax Day on April 15th. Submit your favorite recipes in this category, along with your name and why this is a "have-to-have" or "go-to dish" to jvdouglas36@yahoo.com or drop it by the Farmington Press office (inside the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce), 302 N. Washington St.
Recipes can also be taken to the Daily Journal office at 1513 St. Joe Drive in Park Hills. Be sure to tell the receptionist that your recipe is for The Farmington Press “What’s Cooking” page.
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com