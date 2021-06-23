What’s In Your Picnic Basket?
Summer and picnics just go together. Grab the hamper, a large cooler, and a thermos or two, fill them up with an assortment of sandwiches, salads, garden fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and radishes; a plastic tablecloth or quilt, paper plates (sturdy ones, please), glasses, condiments, lots of napkins, utensils, and a sharp knife. Make sure to add an easily transported dessert or two and your favorite summer drinks. Don’t forget nature’s guest rules: several large trash bags to take away all of the accumulated trash. For your protection: bug sprays for pesky ants, flies, and mosquito and chigger and tick repellant lotions. Take home fun memories — not itchy bug bites!
Spicy Ranch Chicken Wings
Ingredients
4 lbs. whole chicken wings
3/4 hot pepper sauce
1/4 cup butter, melted
3 tbs. cider vinegar
1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix
1/2 tsp. paprika
Directions
Cut chicken wings into three sections, discard wing tips. In a 1-gallon-size resealable plastic bag, combine the hot pepper sauce, butter and vinegar. Add chicken wings; seal bag and toss to cover evenly. Refrigerate for 4-8 hours.
Place chicken on racks in two greased 15” x 10” x 1” baking pans.
Sprinkle with dressing mix and paprika. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 40-50 minutes or until juices run clear. Makes about 4 dozen wings. Serve warm or cold.
Tips to Transport Picnic Food
It’s often easier and safer to transport sandwich and salad ingredients and their dressings in separate containers in a cooler and mix on site.
Wrap fresh veggies tightly in plastic wrap and chill. Individual small paper or thin plastic lidded containers are also convenient for holding individual servings of spillable items.
Beef Roll-Ups
Ingredients
1 package (6 ounces) coleslaw mix
3/4 C coleslaw salad dressing
1/2 C mayonnaise
1/4 C Dijon mustard
2 Tbs. cider vinegar
2 tsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. celery seed
1 lb. thinly sliced deli roast beef
4 Italian herb flatbread wraps
1/2-pound Swiss cheese, thinly sliced
Directions
In a small bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. Divide roast beef among flat bread wraps. Top with the cheese and coleslaw mix. Roll up tightly. Makes four servings.
Baked Ham Salad Spread
Ingredients
In a food processor pulse 2 cups cubed baked ham and 1/2 cup sweet pickles cubed until almost smooth. Move to large bowl, and mix in 4 chopped boiled eggs, 3/4 cup chopped celery, 1/2 cup chopped sweet onion and 1/4 cup mayonnaise.
Spread on rolls or bread and slice in half. May wrap in tin foil and heat in 350 oven for 10-15 minutes.
Grilled Fajitas Steak Wraps
Ingredients
1 pkg onion soup mix
1/4 C each lime juice, canola oil and water.
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tsp. each grated lime peel and ground cumin
1/2 tsp. dried oregano
1/4 tsp. pepper
1 beef flank steak (about 1 lb.)
1 medium onion thinly sliced
Green, sweet red and/or yellow peppers julienned.
1 Tbs. canola oil
8 flour tortillas (8 inch) warmed
Directions
In a large resealable plastic bag, combine all of the ingredients, except the steak, onion and peppers. Add steak.
Seal bag, turn to coat, cover, and refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
Drain and discard marinade. Grill covered, over medium high heat for 4-7 minutes on each side until meat reaches desired doneness.
Meanwhile, in a small skillet, sauté onions and peppers in oil for 3-4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Slice meat into thin strips across the grain; place on tortillas top with vegetables, roll up and wrap in foil for transporting.
Grandma’s Sweet Macaroni Salad
Ingredients
1 –16 oz. package elbow macaroni, cooked, drained and rinsed
4 Medium carrots, shredded
1 sweet green pepper, chopped
1 red onion, chopped
For dressing
2 C mayonnaise
1-14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
1 C cider
1/2 C sugar
1 tsp. salt and 1/2 tsp. pepper
Directions
Mix cooked macaroni with the vegetables in a large bowl. In another bowl, combine the dressing ingredients and whisk well until smooth and sugar is dissolved. Pour over the macaroni and toss to cover.
Refrigerate, covered, overnight. For transporting, take dressing in a jar separate from the mac and veggies and mix well when ready to serve.
Watermelon, Feta Cheese and Balsamic Salad
Ingredients
Mix together: 6 cups watermelon, sliced and cubed, 1/2 Cup crumbled feta cheese. Sprinkle over top with 2 Tbs. chopped mint leaves, and 1/2 tsp. sea salt. Lightly drizzle balsamic vinegar over top. Chill and serve. Toss in fresh blueberries to add crunch and added flavor if desired.
Club Sandwiches on a Stick
Ingredients
Carefully slide chunks of rustic bread, then quartered and folded deli turkey, chicken, cubes of cheese, a folded lettuce leaf and one medium thick slice of tomato or 1 cherry tomato onto a wooden skewer. Follow with another chunk of bread with thin slices of deli ham, beef or lunch meat, quartered and folded, a cube of cheese, lettuce leaf and tomato and a chunk of bread. Repeat layers until skewer is full, ending with a chunk of bread. Wrap in plastic wrap to transport. Serve with sides of dipping sauces of mayo, mustards and dressings of choice, pickles slices, olives and thin sticks of celery and carrots. Or take sandwich items in separate containers and let guest build their own.
Ranch Calico Baked Beans
Ingredients
2 -15 oz. cans pork ‘n beans
1-16 oz. can lima beans
1–16 oz. can kidney beans
1 onion, chopped
1/2 C packed brown sugar
1/2 C ketchup
1/2 tsp. dry mustard
4 strips cooked bacon, crumbled
Directions
Preheat oven to 350. Grease a 11/2-quart baking dish. Combine all of the ingredients, except bacon. Place in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle bacon over bean mixture. Cover dish with aluminum foil.
Bake at 350 for 30 minutes, remove foil and continue baking until bubbling, about 30 more minutes.
Potato Salad with Cooked Dressing
Ingredients
Dice three cups boiled potatoes, 1 chopped onion, 1/4 cup diced celery. 1 diced boiled egg, 1/2 tsp salt, pepper to taste and toss with cooked dressing of 1 tsp. salt, 2 Tbs. flour 2 Tbs. sugar and 1 egg. Add 1 cup cream, cook over boiling water until thick, stir in 1/4 cup vinegar slowly. Add pepper and some mustard.
Pink Fruit Salad
Ingredients
Mix together:
1 C crushed pineapple
1 can Mandarin oranges
3/4 C coconut or more
1-2 C mini marshmallows
Maraschino Cherries, halved
Chopped nuts, other fruit if desired. Transport fruit and sour cream separately, then add 1 cup sour cream before serving.
Buttermilk Cole Slaw
Directions
For dressing, mix: 1/3 cup white sugar, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/8 tsp. black pepper, 1/4 cup milk and 1/4 cup buttermilk, 11/2 T white vinegar, 2 1/2 T lemon juice. Pour over1 bag coleslaw mix or your own prepared ingredients. Chill one hour before serving.
If using fresh ingredients, to get rid of excess moisture in cabbage, shred one head, place in colander, add 1 T. salt or salt and sugar and let drain 5-10 mins. Drain excess water and use with other ingredients.
Italian Ham Sandwich
Ingredients
1 (1 pound) loaf fresh Italian bread
⅓ cup olive oil
⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon dried basil
1 tablespoon dried oregano
8 oil-cured black olives, pitted and chopped
8 pitted green olives, chopped
¼ pound thinly sliced salami
¼ pound thinly sliced ham
½ pound provolone cheese, sliced
¼ pound mozzarella cheese sliced
Directions
Slice bread in half lengthwise.
Drizzle olive oil on both sides. Sprinkle both sides with Parmesan cheese, basil, and oregano.
On the bottom half, layer chopped black olives and chopped green olives, then the salami, ham, provolone, and mozzarella. Top with other half of bread and cut into 4 servings. Wrap individually in plastic wrap and foil to transport.
Chocolate Walnut Tart
Ingredients
1 sheet refrigerated pie pastry
1 6 oz. cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 C coarsely chopped walnuts or other nuts of choice
3 eggs, lightly beaten
3/4 C dark corn syrup
1/2 C packed brown sugar
1/4 C butter, melted
1 tsp. vanilla extract
Whipped cream for topping, optional
Directions
On a lightly floured surface, roll out pastry to fit an 11-inch pie plate with removable bottom. Transfer pastry to pan, trim edges. Sprinkle with chocolate chips and walnuts. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs, corn syrup, brown sugar, melted butter and vanilla. Pour over the chips and nuts.
Bake at 350 for 25-30 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool a on wire rack. Cut into wedges to serve and top with whipped cream if desired.
This is so easy and no fuss. Make two as the refrigerated pastry comes in packages of two. Try this with other flavored chips and nuts. Instead of whipped cream, drizzle top with ice cream toppings, chocolate, caramel, or butterscotch when you’re ready to serve. This is a recipe that you can adapt and make your own!
Honey-Citrus Iced Tea
Directions
Place 4 individual tea bags in a large teapot, add 2 C boiling water, steep 3 mins. Discard bags, pour into a pitcher. Peel and section 2 oranges and lemons and add to tea. Stir in 2 C orange juice, 1/4 C lemon juice and 3 T honey. Cover and refrigerate 6 hours or overnight. Before serving, strain tea and stir in 1-liter cold ginger ale.
Caramel Poke Bars
Ingredients
Bake one box of chocolate cake mix according to directions in a 9”x13” pan for 34-38 minutes. While still warm, poke holes in the top with the handle of a wooden spoon. Melt one jar caramel sauce in the micro and spoon over cake, then one can sweetened condensed milk. Let cool and when ready to serve cut into squares, spread whipped cream on top, sprinkle with shaved Heath Bars or other candy.
Kids’ Delight Nutty Bananas
Directions
Slice three bananas in half lengthwise, cut each piece in half. Spread with a mix of 1/3 cup mayonnaise, then sprinkle each slice with sugar (white or brown) and chopped pecans of peanuts. Serve with sides of grapes or other fresh fruit or individual cup of chilled fruit salad.
Mini-Cheeseballs on Pretzel Sticks
Directions
Combine shredded cheese or cheeses of choice with mayonnaise, chill 15 mins. and form mini-cheese balls. Roll well in crushed nuts and/or pretzels, bacon bits or other selections. Insert 1 pretzel stick for handle. Keep cool until ready to serve.
Tea Chilling Tip: Instead of using ice cubes, freeze slices of oranges and limes, bag separately and stir in when ready to serve. Or add ice cubes made with juice.