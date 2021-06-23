What’s In Your Picnic Basket?

Summer and picnics just go together. Grab the hamper, a large cooler, and a thermos or two, fill them up with an assortment of sandwiches, salads, garden fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and radishes; a plastic tablecloth or quilt, paper plates (sturdy ones, please), glasses, condiments, lots of napkins, utensils, and a sharp knife. Make sure to add an easily transported dessert or two and your favorite summer drinks. Don’t forget nature’s guest rules: several large trash bags to take away all of the accumulated trash. For your protection: bug sprays for pesky ants, flies, and mosquito and chigger and tick repellant lotions. Take home fun memories — not itchy bug bites!